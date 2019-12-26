Global Cystine Market- Broad And General Facts About Trends, CAGR And Major Industrial Players 2027

Market Outlook

Cystine is a type of amino acid which comes from cysteine. Each molecule of cystine is formed by two molecules of cystine. Cystine is a white and solid amino acid which is less soluble in water as compared to other amino acids. Cystine is one of the very few amino acids which contains sulphur which is essential in maintaining the proteins in the human body. The body converts cystine into glucose and uses it as a source of energy. Due to its numerous applications, a significant number of players are entering into the manufacturing and supply of cysteine which has led to the rise in the competition.

Rising competition in the cystine market is motivating manufacturers to come up with better and innovative solutions and competitive prices. Manufacturers of cystine amino acids have great platform across the world to cater to in the market. The key countries that are involved in the global cystine market are Japan, India, the UK, the United States, Korea, China, France, Germany, and others. Some of the key players in the global cystine market include Srinivasa Cystine Ltd., BCF Life Sciences, Croda International Plc., Wacher Biosolutions, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Chemyunion, Inc., Pacific Biomakers, SERVA Electrophoresis GmbH, Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp., and Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Increasing Awareness about the Important Role of Cystine Is Driving the Market

There is seen a significant increase in awareness regarding the importance of cystine in the physiology and health industry. Increase in the aging population is also driving the cystine market as it is essential in anti-aging. Increase in the consumption of nutritious supplements and food in the day to day diet amongst all age group is supporting the growth of the cystine market across the globe. Moreover, there is a continuous identification of disorders and diseases that can cause due to deficiency of cystine amino acid is driving the market at large. The consumers’ continuous want for high-quality amino acids is increasing the global demand in the cystine market. Overall, many functions of cystine such as protecting skin from aging, hair protection, and smooth working of the kidney are increasing its popularity amongst consumers. The main restraint in the global cystine market is the consumption of cystine or the same amino acid can lead to various side effects such as increased nitrogen in the body, growth problems in children, reducing the efficiency of the kidney, and many others. Moreover, the availability of substitutes is hindering the overall cystine market.

Global Cystine Market: Key Players

Some of the major players in the cystine market are Srinivasa Cystine Ltd., BCF Life Sciences, Croda International Plc., Wacher Biosolutions, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Chemyunion, Inc., Pacific Biomakers, SERVA Electrophoresis GmbH, Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Asiamerica Group, Inc., Varsal Inc., Penta Manufacturing Company, KYOWA HAKKO U.S.A., INC., Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., and Charles Bowman and Company. Out of these Asiamerica Group, Inc., Varsal Inc., Penta Manufacturing Company, KYOWA HAKKO U.S.A., INC., and Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp. are suppliers in the cystine market. Recently, Ajinomoto Co. Inc. had introduced the fermented L-cystine amino acid in the North American market. In 2018, Wacher Biosolutions a division of Wacher Group had begun producing cystine at its site in Spain.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The market participants of cystine have huge opportunities across the globe. Cystine is present at large in insulin, skin, and human hair which provides manufacturers with an opportunity to render various health-related solutions in the market. The manufacturers of cystine have huge opportunities as a consequence of consumers’ inclination towards health and fitness related food products and supplements. Market participants in the cystine market have a huge opportunity in the research and development for deriving solutions to cure cystine deficiency related diseases and disorders. Consumers across the globe are spending a good amount of money on skin care, hair care, and overall body which renders manufacturers of cystine a huge opportunity in the market.

