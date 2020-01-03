Global Dental Restoration Materials Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth By DMG America LLC, GC Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent, Kerr Corporation, Kulzer GmbH, KURARAY NORITAKE DENTAL INC

Global Dental Restoration Materials Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 16.62 billion to an estimated value of USD 27.65 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.57% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing dental tourism is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Dental restoration materials market report is sure to assist you in achieving one of the most important goals of every business i.e. gaining maximum return on investment (ROI). Businesses can get important market insights in a cost effective way with this market research report. This dental restoration materials market research report is comprehensive and takes into account various parameters of the market that can be listed as market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. This market study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the dental restoration materials market are 3M, COLTENE Group, Den-Mat Holdings, LLC, Dentsply Sirona, DMG America LLC, GC Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent, Kerr Corporation, Kulzer GmbH, KURARAY NORITAKE DENTAL INC., Premier Dental, SHOFU DENTAL, Silmet Dental_ Silmt Ltd. VOCO GmbH – The Dentalists, Nobel Biocare Services AG, Institut Straumann AG, Zimmer Biomet, VITA Zahnfabrik, Den-Mat Holdings, LLC.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Dentsply announced the launch of “Azento”, their single tooth replacement solution which revolutionizes the digital implant workflow by streamlining implant planning service, purchasing and delivery. It is also equipped with imaging system which will help the dentist to receive a precise customized digital treatment plan based on each patient’s digital scans. It is designed so that dentist can select best- fitting implant and determine optimal implant positioning.

In October 2016, Ivoclar Vivadent launched Cention N which is an affordable, metal-free filling material that meets the demand for mercury-free restorations. The filling material offers a cost-efficient substitute for amalgam and fulfils the need for an esthetic material in the posterior region. It also has high bending strength and straightforward application protocol. The main aim is to find an alternative for the amalgam by 2020.

Competitive Analysis:

Global dental restoration materials market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dental restoration materials market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Dental Restoration Materials Market

By Product

Restorative Materials

Direct Restorative Materials

Amalgam

Composites

Glass Ionomers

Other Direct Restorative Materials

Indirect Restorative Materials

Metal-Ceramic

Ceramic

Other Indirect Restorative Materials

Implants

Prosthetics

Restorative Equipment

CAD/CAM Systems

Handpieces

Rotary Instruments

Light Curing Equipment

Casting Devices

Mixing Devices

Furnaces

Articulating Equipment

By End- User

Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Dental Schools & Research Institutes

By Restoration Type

Direct

Indirect

By Product Type

Filling

Glass

Resin Isomers

Crowns

Onlays

Inlays

Dental Implants

Dental Bridges

Dental Crowns

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

