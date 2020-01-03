Global Dental Restoration Materials Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth By DMG America LLC, GC Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent, Kerr Corporation, Kulzer GmbH, KURARAY NORITAKE DENTAL INC
Global Dental Restoration Materials Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 16.62 billion to an estimated value of USD 27.65 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.57% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing dental tourism is the major factor for the growth of this market.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the dental restoration materials market are 3M, COLTENE Group, Den-Mat Holdings, LLC, Dentsply Sirona, DMG America LLC, GC Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent, Kerr Corporation, Kulzer GmbH, KURARAY NORITAKE DENTAL INC., Premier Dental, SHOFU DENTAL, Silmet Dental_ Silmt Ltd. VOCO GmbH – The Dentalists, Nobel Biocare Services AG, Institut Straumann AG, Zimmer Biomet, VITA Zahnfabrik, Den-Mat Holdings, LLC.
Key Developments in the Market:
In September 2018, Dentsply announced the launch of “Azento”, their single tooth replacement solution which revolutionizes the digital implant workflow by streamlining implant planning service, purchasing and delivery. It is also equipped with imaging system which will help the dentist to receive a precise customized digital treatment plan based on each patient’s digital scans. It is designed so that dentist can select best- fitting implant and determine optimal implant positioning.
In October 2016, Ivoclar Vivadent launched Cention N which is an affordable, metal-free filling material that meets the demand for mercury-free restorations. The filling material offers a cost-efficient substitute for amalgam and fulfils the need for an esthetic material in the posterior region. It also has high bending strength and straightforward application protocol. The main aim is to find an alternative for the amalgam by 2020.
Competitive Analysis:
Global dental restoration materials market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dental restoration materials market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Segmentation: Global Dental Restoration Materials Market
By Product
Restorative Materials
Direct Restorative Materials
Amalgam
Composites
Glass Ionomers
Other Direct Restorative Materials
Indirect Restorative Materials
Metal-Ceramic
Ceramic
Other Indirect Restorative Materials
Implants
Prosthetics
Restorative Equipment
CAD/CAM Systems
Handpieces
Rotary Instruments
Light Curing Equipment
Casting Devices
Mixing Devices
Furnaces
Articulating Equipment
By End- User
Hospitals & Clinics
Dental Laboratories
Dental Schools & Research Institutes
By Restoration Type
Direct
Indirect
By Product Type
Filling
Glass
Resin Isomers
Crowns
Onlays
Inlays
Dental Implants
Dental Bridges
Dental Crowns
Others
By Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
