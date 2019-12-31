Global Digital insurance platform Market Outlook: World Approaching Demand & Growth Prospect 2017-2025
The Global Digital insurance platform market report is a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean. focusing on market influencing factors, competitive landscape, data, trends, information, and exclusive vital statistics of the market. This market report studies market details at global level, especially in;
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Rest of the World
This market research report offers detail overview of;
- Digital insurance platform market outlook
- Digital insurance platform market trends
- Digital insurance platform market forecast
- Digital insurance platform market 2018 overview
- Digital insurance platform market growth analysis
- Digital insurance platform market size
- Digital insurance platform market price analysis
- Competitive landscape
The Digital insurance platform market is analyzed considering forecast period of 2017-2025. Global Digital insurance platform Market valued approximately USD 69.4 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14% over the forecast period 2017-2025
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market IBM, Microsoft, Accenture, oracle, SAP, TCS, cognizant, DXC technology, Infosys, pegasystems, apian, mind tree, prima solutions, fineos, bolt solutions, inzura. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers.
Some major parameters were considered to forecast the current estimates of the Market:
- Market driving trends
- Predicted opportunities
- Challenges and restraints to be faced
- Technological developments
- Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural
- Consumer preferences
- Government regulations
- Consumer spending dynamics and trends
The global Digital insurance platform market research report also encompasses an effective presentation of facts and figures related to study through bar graphs, pie charts, and infographics, covering a 360-degree outlook of the market.
The research methodology adopted to analyze the market growth and related dynamics cover the collection of raw data from credible data sources in both quantitative and qualitative form. The data collected is from paid sources and government organizations to evaluate the market size on the basis of various segments. Market engineering consist of both ‘bottom-up’ and ‘top-down’ approaches along with data triangulation models to derive the market forecast data over the forecast period.
Major segments covered in the Digital insurance platform Market report include:
By Component:
> Tools & services
By End Users:
> Insurance companies
> Third party administrators
> Brokers
> Aggregators
By Insurance application:
> Automotive & transportation
> Home & commercial buildings
> Life & health
> Business & enterprises
> Travel
By Deployment type:
> On-premises
> Cloud
By Organisation size:
> Large enterprises
> Small & medium size enterprises
By Regions:
> North America
o U.S.
o Canada
> Europe
o UK
o Germany
> Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
> Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
> Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
- Historical year – 2015, 2016
- Base year – 2017
- Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
