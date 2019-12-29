Global Dioctyl Terephthalate Market and Competitive Landscape Report 2019

The global dioctyl terephthalate (DOTP) market was valued at USD 1,108.5 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1,864.7 million by the end of the assessment period at a CAGR of 9.16%, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Dioctyl terephthalate (DOTP) is a type of phthalate-free plasticizer that is considered safer than low-chain and ortho-plasticizers due to its excellent toxicological profile. It is colorless and viscous with good plasticizing properties and is, therefore, used as direct replacement for dioctyl phthalate (DOP) and diisononyl phthalate (DINP). Additionally, it also has functional attributes such as thermal resistance, excellent durability, and high transparency.

Key Players

Some of the leading players operating in the global dioctyl terephthalate (DOTP) market are BASF SE (Germany), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), OXEA GmbH (Germany), Hanwha Chemical Corporation (South Korea), Penta Manufacturing Company (US), Meltem Kimya Tekstil San. ?th. ?hr. Ve Tic. A.? (Turkey), Shandong Blue Sail Chemical Co., Ltd (China), Hallstar (US), NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION (Taiwan), and Grupa Azoty (Poland).

Segmentation

The global dioctyl terephthalate (DOTP) market has been categorized based on product, application, and region. On the basis of product, the global market has been segmented into content 99.5%, content 99%, content 98%, and content 96%. Among these, the content 99.5% dominated the market with a value of USD 465.0 million in 2017. By application, the global market has been divided into consumer goods, wire & cable, film & sheet, coated fabrics, flooring, coated fabrics, medical devices, automobile parts, and gaskets. The consumer goods segment was the leading segment in 2017, accounting for 24.3%. It is projected to register a CAGR of 10.52% during the assessment period.

Key Findings

The global dioctyl terephthalate (DOTP) market is estimated to reach USD 1108.5 million by 2023 registering a CAGR of 9.16% during the review period. The content 99.5% emerged as the most promising segment, accounting for 42% of the global market share in 2017; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 9.07% during the forecast period. On the basis of application, the consumer goods segment accounted for around 24% of the market in 2017 and is projected to be the major revenue-generating segment, registering a CAGR of 10.52% during the forecast period. The demand for non-phthalate plasticizers due to their low toxicity and environmentally friendly properties is driving the demand for DOTP. The use of DOTP to produce 2-ethylhexanoic acid, which has a wide range of applications as a lubricant and wetting agent, is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the global market.

