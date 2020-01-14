In this report, the Global Direct Marketing Services market is valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2026. Global Direct Marketing Services market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-direct-marketing-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026



This report studies the direct marketing services market, direct marketing is a form of advertising which allows businesses and nonprofit organizations to communicate directly to customers through a variety of media.

Direct marketing services is mainly classified into four types: Direct Mail, Telemarketing, Email marketing, Text (SMS) Marketing, Social media Marketing, Direct Selling, etc. And Direct Mail is the most widely used type which takes up about 30% of the global total in 2016.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Direct Marketing Services Market

In 2019, the global Direct Marketing Services market size was US$ 5488.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 6491.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Direct Marketing Services Scope and Market Size

Direct Marketing Services market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Direct Marketing Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Direct Marketing Services market is segmented into Direct mail, Telemarketing, Email marketing, Text (SMS) marketing, Handouts, Social media marketing, Direct selling, Others, etc.

Segment by Application, the Direct Marketing Services market is segmented into Business to Business, Business to Government, Business to Consumers, Others, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Direct Marketing Services market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Direct Marketing Services market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Direct Marketing Services Market Share Analysis

Direct Marketing Services market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Direct Marketing Services business, the date to enter into the Direct Marketing Services market, Direct Marketing Services product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Rapp, Epsilon, Wunderman, FCB, Acxiom, Harte-Hanks Direct, OgilvyOne, Merkle, Harland Clarke Corp, MRM//McCann, DigitasLBi, Aimia, SourceLink, BBDO, SapientNitro, Leo Burnett, etc.

This report focuses on the global Direct Marketing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Direct Marketing Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Rapp

Epsilon

Wunderman

FCB

Acxiom

Harte-Hanks Direct

OgilvyOne

Merkle

Harland Clarke Corp

MRM//McCann

DigitasLBi

Aimia

SourceLink

BBDO

SapientNitro

Leo Burnett

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Direct mail

Telemarketing

Email marketing

Text (SMS) marketing

Handouts

Social media marketing

Direct selling

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Business to Business

Business to Government

Business to Consumers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Direct Marketing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Direct Marketing Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Direct Marketing Services are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-direct-marketing-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer