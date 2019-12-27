Global Edible Pigment Market 2019-2025 Growth Analysis And Forecast Opportunity

Food color is an important determinant to indicate the freshness & safety of the food as well as represent good aesthetic & sensorial values.

A well-textured food, rich in nutrients & flavor needs right color to become eatable. Edible pigments are usually employed as additives, color intensifiers, and antioxidants in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries. These can be natural or synthetic based on their source or origin.

Natural edible pigment is extracted from plant roots, stems, leaves, flowers, fruits, animals, and microorganisms. Synthetic edible pigments are artificially made by using different chemicals and dyes.

The global Edible Pigment market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Edible Pigment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Edible Pigment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Edible Pigment in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Edible Pigment manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Clariant (Switzerland)

DIC

Heubach Group

Huntsman?U.S.)

Jeco Group (China)

Lily Group (Hong Kong?

North American Chemical

Sudarshan (India)

Toyo (Japan)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Natural Edible Pigment

Plant Based

Microorganism Based

Animal Based

Synthetic Edible Pigment

Segment by Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

