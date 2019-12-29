Global Egg Allergy Market Outlook: World Approaching Demand & Growth Prospect 2019-2023

The global Egg Allergy Market is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Eggs are the most common allergy-causing agents, especially in children. Symptoms of egg allergy can occur immediately or within a few minutes or few hours. Egg allergy can affect infants as well as adults. The adverse effects of egg allergy can vary from hives or rashes to a severe allergic reaction known as anaphylaxis. Egg allergy happens when there is an overreaction to eggs by the immune system. The immune system identifies egg proteins as harmful and triggers an allergic reaction.

Key Players

Sanofi S.A., Genentech, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, ImmuneTech, HYCOR Biomedical, Kaleo, Inc., Alletess Medical Laboratory, Creative Diagnostics, Imutest Ltd, Mylan N. V., and Impax Laboratories.

Major segments covered in the Egg Allergy Market report include:

Study objectives

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the egg allergy market

> To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

> To analyze the global egg allergy market based on various tools such as supply chain analysis and Porter’s five force analysis

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

> To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

> To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by age group, diagnosis & treatment, end user, and region

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the egg allergy market

Target Audience

> Hospitals

> Association

> Egg Allergy Products Manufacturing Companies

Key Findings

> The global egg allergy market is expected to reach USD 2,304.3 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 7.10% from 2017 to 2023

> On the basis of age group, children accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 7.34% by 2023

> On the basis of diagnosis & treatment, diagnosis accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 7.37% by 2023

> On the basis of end-user, hospitals & clinics accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 6.81% by 2023

> The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the global egg allergy market at a CAGR of 6.46% by 2023

> Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.71% by 2023

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Report Prologue

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Introduction

3.1 Definition

3.2 Scope of the Study

3.3 Assumptions & Limitations

3.3.1 Assumptions

3.3.2 Limitations

3.4 Market Structure

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Increasing prevalence of egg allergy

5.2.2 Improved allergy diagnosis

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 Lack of awareness in developing countries

5.3.2 High Cost

5.4 Opportunity

5.4.1 Technological Advancements in screening

5.5 Challenges

5.5.1 Technical difficulties during testing

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.2 R&D

6.3 Product Development

6.4 Manufacturing

6.5 Marketing and Distribution

6.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.6.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.6.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.6.5 Intensity of Rivalry

6.7 Investment Opportunities

6.8 Demand & Supply: Gap Analysis

6.9 Price Analysis

7 Global Egg Allergy Market, By Age group

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Children (0-18 years)

7.1.2 Adults (18 + years)

8 Global Egg Allergy Market, By Diagnosis & Treatment

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Diagnosis

8.1.1.1 Skin Test

8.1.1.2 Blood Test

8.1.1.3 Food Challenge

8.1.2 Treatment

8.1.2.1 Medication

8.1.2.2 Oral immunotherapy

9 Global Egg Allergy Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Hospitals & Clinics

9.1.2 Diagnostic Centres

9.1.3 Research institute

10 Global Egg Allergy Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Americas

10.2.1 North America

10.2.1.1 U.S.

10.2.1.2 Canada

10.2.2 South America

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Western Europe

10.3.1.1 France

10.3.1.2 Germany

10.3.1.3 Italy

10.3.1.4 U.K

10.3.1.5 Spain

10.3.1.6 Rest of Western Europe

10.3.2 Eastern Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 Republic of Korea

10.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 The Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Middle east

10.5.2 Africa

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Company Market Share Analysis

11.1.1 Introduction

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Sanofi S.A.

12.1.1 Company Overview

12.1.2 Financial Overview

12.1.3 Products Offering

12.1.4 Key Developments

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Strategy

12.2 Genentech, Inc.

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Financial Overview

12.2.3 Products Offering

12.2.4 Key Developments

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Strategy

12.3 Quest Diagnostics

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Financial Overview

12.3.3 Products Offering

12.3.4 Key Development

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Strategy

12.4 ImmuneTech

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Financial Overview

12.4.3 Products Offering

12.4.4 Key Development

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Strategy

12.5 HYCOR Biomedical

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Financial Overview

12.5.3 Products Offering

12.5.4 Key Development

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Strategy

12.6 Kaleo, Inc.

12.6.1 Company Overview

12.6.2 Financial Overview

12.6.3 Products Offering

12.6.4 Key Developments

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Strategy

12.7 Alletess Medical Laboratory

12.7.1 Company Overview

12.7.2 Financial Overview

12.7.3 Products Offering

12.7.4 Key Developments

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Strategy

12.8 Creative Diagnostics

12.8.1 Company Overview

12.8.2 Financial Overview

12.8.3 Products Offering

12.8.4 Key Developments

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Strategy

12.9 Imutest Ltd

12.9.1 Company Overview

12.9.2 Financial Overview

12.9.3 Products Offering

12.9.4 Key Developments

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Strategy

12.1 Mylan N. V.

12.10.1 Company Overview

12.10.2 Financial Overview

12.10.3 Products Offering

12.10.4 Key Developments

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Strategy

12.11 Impax Laboratories

12.11.1 Company Overview

12.11.2 Financial Overview

12.11.3 Products Offering

12.11.4 Key Developments

12.11.5 SWOT Analysis

12.11.6 Key Strategy

13 Appendix

13.1 Discussion Blue Print List of Tables:



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

