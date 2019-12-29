Global Egg Allergy Market Outlook: World Approaching Demand & Growth Prospect 2019-2023
The global Egg Allergy Market is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.
The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.
Eggs are the most common allergy-causing agents, especially in children. Symptoms of egg allergy can occur immediately or within a few minutes or few hours. Egg allergy can affect infants as well as adults. The adverse effects of egg allergy can vary from hives or rashes to a severe allergic reaction known as anaphylaxis. Egg allergy happens when there is an overreaction to eggs by the immune system. The immune system identifies egg proteins as harmful and triggers an allergic reaction.
Key Players
Sanofi S.A., Genentech, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, ImmuneTech, HYCOR Biomedical, Kaleo, Inc., Alletess Medical Laboratory, Creative Diagnostics, Imutest Ltd, Mylan N. V., and Impax Laboratories.
Major segments covered in the Egg Allergy Market report include:
Study objectives
> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the egg allergy market
> To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth
> To analyze the global egg allergy market based on various tools such as supply chain analysis and Porter’s five force analysis
> To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries
> To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective
> To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by age group, diagnosis & treatment, end user, and region
> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the egg allergy market
Target Audience
> Hospitals
> Association
> Egg Allergy Products Manufacturing Companies
Key Findings
> The global egg allergy market is expected to reach USD 2,304.3 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 7.10% from 2017 to 2023
> On the basis of age group, children accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 7.34% by 2023
> On the basis of diagnosis & treatment, diagnosis accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 7.37% by 2023
> On the basis of end-user, hospitals & clinics accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 6.81% by 2023
> The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the global egg allergy market at a CAGR of 6.46% by 2023
> Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.71% by 2023
Why purchase this report
- The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends
- Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets
- Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players
- Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market
- Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market
