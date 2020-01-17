Global Electrical Computer-Aided Design(ECAD) Market and Competitive Landscape Report 2019

The market was valued at USD 1,710.1 million in 2018; it is expected to reach USD 2,860.3 Million by the year-2024, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

Growth Factors and Restraints

The Global Electrical Computer-Aided Design(ECAD) Market is expected to register a 9.22% CAGR, showing important growth during the forecast period. Electrical computer-aided design(ECAD) is a real-time standalone, easy-to-use, multi-user electrical design tool that helps in efficiently defining the electrical interconnections for complex electrical systems. It helps in designing circuits quickly, accurately, and efficiently by optimizing the overall design process. This software assist engineers in creating electrical schematic designs and systems seamlessly and at a rapid pace as compared to traditional, by-hand methods with higher accuracy and precision. This software is extensively used to automate tasks such as apprising components lists, connection lists and wire numbering, allowing electrical standards within the drawing, intelligent copying, communication with PLC I/O tools, and filling out bills of materials(BoM), among others.

The worldwide Electrical Computer-Aided Design(ECAD) market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.

List of major players operating in the Electrical Computer-Aided Design(ECAD) market include:

The proposed spectators in the global electrical computer-aided design(ECAD) market are hospitals, medical devices companies, Research and academic institutes, software companies Governments, associations, industrial bodies, etc. The major companies functioning in the global fire protection system market are concentrating on firming their global ways by entering into untouched markets. Nemetschek SE, Dassault Syst�mes SE, Siemens PLM, Bentley Systems, Inc., EPLAN Software & Service, Autodesk, Inc., Trimble, Inc., IGE+XAO and ALPI International Software are some of the key players in the global electrical computer-aided design(ECAD) market. Siemens AG announced the latest version of its Solid Edge 3D industrial design software-Solid Edge-2020-which added augmented reality in its new features. This will help the company’s internal teams to better collaborate on prototype designs, and efficiently facilitate the presentation of work product to suppliers and customers in June 2019. Autodesk Inc. released a new version of Revit-Revit-2020, which includes incorporating improvements in Revit 2019.1 and Revit 2019.2. The new version includes a set of new tools and enhancements that help generate consistent, coordinated, and complete model-based building designs and documentation In April 2019. Schneider Electric SE, a leading company in the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation, acquired ALPI International Software SA. This acquisition helps Schneider Electric in strengthening their capabilities in digital transformation, in June 2019. Siemens acquired COMSA, a company that develops software for electrical systems design and wire harness engineering to further extend lead in automotive electrical systems design. COMSA’s LDorado software strengthens Siemens’ global automotive lead with the addition of key capabilities in wire harness engineering and design data analytics in December 2018.

Major segments covered in the Electrical Computer-Aided Design(ECAD) Market report include:

The global electrical computer-aided design(ECAD) market has been segmented on the basis of component, industry type, application, vertical and region. Based on industry type the global electrical computer-aided design(ECAD) market has been segmented into Discrete Industries and Process Industries. Based on component the market has been segmented into Software and Services. Based on application the global electrical computer-aided design(ECAD) market has been segmented into Industrial Machine Controls, Plant Design, Mining Equipment Control, Rail Signaling, Switchgear Design, Water Treatment and Distribution System Control, and Others. Based on vertical the market the global electrical computer-aided design(ECAD) market has been segmented into Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Railway, Power Generation and Energy, Equipment and Machinery, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, and Others.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

