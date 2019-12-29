Global Expense Management Software Market and Competitive Landscape Report 2019

The global Expense Management Software Market is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2025 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Growth Factors and Restraints

The expense management software market is expected to witness significant growth. The market growth is attributed due to the centralization of enterprise expense-related data. The global economy has witnessed constant alterations due to technological advancements, that enable businesses and employees to function efficiently. Centralizing all-expense-related data along with utilizing expense management software enables employees of an organization to review, monitor, and submit expense reports on the go. It also eliminates data entry errors and examines the expense report quickly and accurately while providing visible insights into the expense management software system.

Centralization of enterprise expense-related data helps overcome challenges related to employee-initiated expenses with the assistance of cloud-based technology. This allows employees of an organization to submit their expenses on web-based expense systems even with the help of mobile applications. According to a study conducted by GovLoop in association with SAP Concur, 16% of employees in the public sector have access to cloud web-based systems and applications to monitor and submit their expenses.

Key Players

Some of the key players of expense management software market include are IBM Corporation (US), Oracle (US), SAP Concur (US), Sodexo (France), Intuit Inc. (US), Insperity (US), Infor Inc. (US), Workday Inc. (US), Xero Limited (New Zealand), Coupa Software Inc. (US), Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (India), and Expensify (US).

Major segments covered in the Expense Management Software Market report include:

The global expense management software market has been segmented based on the type and end user.

Based on type, the expense management software market has been sub-segmented into the PC terminal and mobile terminal.

On the basis of end user, the market has been segmented into a small businesses, midsized businesses, and large enterprises.

Key Findings

> The global expense management software market is expected to reach USD 6,599.2 million by 2025.

> By type, the PC terminal segment led the market with a larger share and is expected to continue to dominate the segment. The mobile terminal segment is expected to exhibit higher CAGR over the next few years.

> By end user, the large enterprises segment dominated the market accounting for the larger market share, whereas the midsized business segment is expected to exhibit the higher CAGR of 14.3% during 2018-2025.

> Geographically, the US dominated the expense management software market, with the largest market share in 2017 and the market in India is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 14.1%. However, Europe is expected to account for the second largest market during the forecast period.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Market Insights

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Overview

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Centralization of Enterprise Expense-Related Data

5.2.2 Increase in the Adoption of Mobile Applications to Monitor Expenses

5.3 Restraint

5.3.1 Lack of Interoperability and Security Concerns

5.4 Opportunity

5.4.1 Integration with Predictive Analytics

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Designers and Programmers

6.1.2 Solution Developers

6.1.3 System Integrators

6.1.4 End User

6.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

6.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry

7 Global Expense Management Software Market, By Type

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 PC Terminal

7.1.2 Mobile Terminal

8 Global Expense Management Software Market, By End User

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Small Business

8.1.2 Midsized Business

8.1.3 Large Enterprises

9 Global Expense Management Software Market, By Region

9.1 Overview

9.2 US

9.3 Europe

9.4 China

9.5 Japan

9.6 India

9.7 Southeast Asia

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Scenario

10.2 Key Developments



Why purchase this report

