Global Flexible Foam Market and Competitive Landscape Report 2019

The global flexible foam market was valued at USD 28,822.0 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.45% during the forecast period. The overall consumption stood at 5,873.7 kilotons in 2018 and is projected to reach 7,772.5 kilo tons by 2023. the latest report published by Report Ocean. In this report, we analyze the Flexible Foam industry from two aspects.

Production – In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2014 to 2019. Consumption – In terms of consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2014 to 2019.

At the same time, we classify different Flexible Foam markets based on their definitions. Upstream raw materials, equipment, and downstream consumer analysis is also carried out. It also focuses on market influencing factors, competitive landscape, data, trends, information, and exclusive vital statistics of the market.

The report consists of streamlined financial data obtained from various research sources to provide specific and trustworthy analysis. Evaluation of the key market trends with a positive impact on the market over the following couple of years, including an in-depth analysis of the market segmentation, comprising of sub-markets, on a regional and global basis. The report also provides a detailed outlook of the market share along with strategic recommendations, on the basis of emerging segments.

Major segments covered in the Flexible Foam Market report include:

The market has been segmented on the basis of type, end-use industry, and region.

Based on the type, the global market has been segmented into polyurethane, polyethylene, polypropylene, and others. The polyurethane segment is further classified into slabstock, which is again divided into polyether and polyester, molded, and integral skin. The polyurethane segment accounted for major market share of 53.1% in 2018 due to its properties such as density, insulation, durability, and resilience. Further, the slabstock type was the leading segment in the global market in 2018 with a value of USD 7,567.7 million and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.07% during the review period.

By end-use industry, the global market has been segmented into automotive, furniture & upholstery, consumer goods, construction, packaging, and others. The automotive segment is further sub-segmented into automobile seats, headrest, steering wheel, air filter gaskets, and others, while the consumer goods segment is classified into consumables, household & personal care, clothing & footwear, and others. The construction segment is also categorized into flooring, doors & window panel, and others. The automotive segment accounted for 32.5% of the global market share in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 2,809.3 million by the end of the forecast period. The furniture & upholstery segment is projected to exhibit a healthy CAGR of 6.15% by the end of 2023. The growth of the segment is attributed to the rising disposable income, changing standards of living, and increasing infrastructure activities.

Key Findings

The global flexible foam market was valued at USD 28,822.0 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 39,387.5 million by the end of the forecast period at a CAGR of 6.45%. Polyurethane type segment accounted for major market share in 2018 with a value of USD 15,292.7 million; it is expected to register a CAGR of 6.52%. The automotive segment accounted for nearly 32% of the global market share in 2018.

Asia-Pacific emerged as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 7.39% and was valued at USD 12,033.5 million in 2018. BASF SE is the leading manufacturer of flexible foam.

Competitive Landscape

The market studied is moderately competitive and consists mostly of international players. The key players in the market are investing heavily in product development and adopting aggressive marketing strategies and promotion campaigns to capture a wide consumer base. Some of the major players in the Flexible Foam market include:

Some of the key players operating in the global flexible foam market are BASF SE (Germany), Covestro AG (Germany), DowDuPont (US), Huntsman International LLC (US), JSP (Japan), Recticel (Belgium), UBE INDUSTRIES, LTD. (Japan), Zotefoams plc (UK), Woodbridge (Canada), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), 3M (US), Sekisui Alveo (Switzerland), and Flexipol (India).

This report studies the top producers and consumers focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Some major parameters were considered to forecast the current estimates of the Market:

Market driving trends

Predicted opportunities

Challenges and restraints to be faced

Technological developments

Consumer preferences

Government regulations

Consumer spending dynamics and trends

Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural

The research methodology adopted to analyze the market growth and related dynamics cover the collection of raw data from credible data sources in both quantitative and qualitative forms. The data collected is from paid sources and government organizations to evaluate the market size on the basis of various segments. Market engineering consists of both ‘bottom-up’ and ‘top-down’ approaches along with data triangulation models to derive the market forecast data over the forecast period.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

Who are the top 10 players operating in the Flexible Foam market?

What are the driving factors, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the Flexible Foam market?

What are the current scenario and industry trends in the Flexible Foam market?

Which industry and technology can be a potential revenue pocket for market players in the next five years?

Who are the visionary leaders, dynamic differentiators, innovators, and emerging players, and what are the key strategies adopted by them to strengthen their positions?

What are the Flexible Foam market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Flexible Foam market?

What are the Flexible Foam market challenges to market growth?

