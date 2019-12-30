Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market: Segmented By Application And Geography Trends, Growth And Forecasts To 2023
The market would grow at a CAGR of 51.9% between 2018 and 2023.according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the best technological innovations in the field of healthcare innovation. A great part of the center is currently moving towards utilizing the heft of medicinal services information. In the healthcare sector, Artificial intelligence is being connected for arranging both organized and unstructured information. The capability of AI ranges over a few human services verticals. In the future, AI will assume a significant job in conquering probably the hardest obstacles looked by human services suppliers. A few medicinal services AI administrations have effectively made their imprint and are probably going to turned out to be progressively mainstream in the years to come.
Major players operating in the Healthcare Artificial Intelligence market include:
Intel Corporation, Google, General Electric, Next IT Corp., Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, IBM Watson Health, DEEP GENOMICS, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Stryker, CloudMedx Inc., General Vision, among others are some of the major players in the Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market.
Major segments covered in the Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market report include:
The Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market is segmented on the basis of its component, application, technology, end-user and regional demand. Based on its component, the market is segmented into Software, Hardware, Services. On the basis of its technology, the market is classified into Querying Method, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing. Based on its application, the market is categorized into Virtual Nursing Assistant, Robot-Assisted Surgery, Clinical Trial, Automated Image Diagnosis, Dosage Error Reduction, Preliminary Diagnosis. Based on its end-user, the market is bifurcated into Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospital & Diagnostic Centers, Academic & Research Laboratories.
Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:
- Market Overview & Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Challenges
- Market Share Analysis
- PORTERS Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Value-chain Analysis
- Table of Contents:
1 Report Prologue
2 Market Introduction
2.1 Scope of Study
2.2 Research Objective
2.3 List of Assumptions
3 Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Primary Research
3.3 Secondary Research
3.4 Market Size Estimation
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence in research areas
4.1.2 Shortage of health workforce
4.1.3 Increase in AI investments
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High cost
4.2.2 Stringent regulatory guidelines
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 The rapid expansion of technology and digital applications in healthcare
5 Market Factor Analysis
5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5.1.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.1.3 Threat of Substitutes
5.1.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.1.5 Intensity of Rivalry
5.2 Value Chain Analysis
5.2.1 Inputs
5.2.2 Software Development Processes
5.2.3 Output
5.2.4 Marketing and Distribution
5.2.5 Post-Selling Services
6 Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardware
6.3 Software
6.4 Services
7 Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Robot-Assisted Surgery
7.3 Virtual Nursing Assistant
7.4 Dosage Error Reduction
7.5 Clinical Trial
7.6 Preliminary Diagnosis
7.7 Automated Image Diagnosis
8 Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Machine Learning
8.3 Querying Method
8.4 Natural Language Processing
9 Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hospital & Diagnostic Centers
9.3 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
9.4 Academic & Research Laboratories
10 Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Americas
10.2.1 North America
10.2.1.1 U.S
10.2.1.2 Canada
10.2.2 South America
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Western Europe
10.3.1.1 Germany
10.3.1.2 U.K
10.3.1.3 France
10.3.1.4 Italy
10.3.1.5 Spain
10.3.1.6 Rest of Western Europe
10.3.2 Eastern Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 Republic of Korea
10.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 Middle East & Africa
10.5.1 Middle East
10.5.2 Africa
