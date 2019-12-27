Global Healthcare Chatbots Market Is Booming Worldwide|HealthTap, Inc. (U.S.), Babylon Health (U.K.), GYANT.COM, Inc. (U.S.), Sensely, Inc. (U.S.), Your.MD (U.K.), Buoy Health, Inc.

The market is expected to reach the value of USD 316.85 million by the year 2023 by growing at 21.10% CAGR over the forecast period (2018-2023), according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Healthcare chatbots are programs that help patients with their queries and questions. This diminishes the burden on the clinical staff and gives them a chance to concentrate on their occupations. Automation of different work process forms in the medicinal services segment is probably going to move the interest for these virtual assistants. The ascent saw in downloads of Healthcare chatbots mobile applications has flagged the abnormal state of trust towards chatbots by patients. Also, the rise of telehealth and remote healthcare services is additional proof of the switching to another lane inpatient commitment. As per the information by Anthem Insurance Companies Inc., near 52% patients achieve their health information through applications and near 36% specialists endorse with the utilization of portable applications for treating patients. Be that as it may, worries of data privacy and deficiency of talented healthcare IT experts can hamper the market development.

Major players operating in the Healthcare Chatbots market include:

HealthTap, Inc. (U.S.), Babylon Health (U.K.), GYANT.COM, Inc. (U.S.), Sensely, Inc. (U.S.), Your.MD (U.K.), Buoy Health, Inc. (U.S.), Infermedica (Poland), PACT Care BV (The Netherlands), among others, are some of the major players in the global healthcare chatbots market.

Major segments covered in the Healthcare Chatbots Market report include:

Based on its components, the global healthcare chatbots market include services and software. On the basis of its deployment, the market is bifurcated into cloud-based and on-premise. Based on its applications, the market is divided into medical guidance and medication assistance and appointment scheduling. Major end-users of the healthcare chatbots market are healthcare providers, patients, insurance companies, and others.

