Global Healthcare Chatbots Market Revenue Opportunities and Analysis with Key Players CX Company, Inbenta Technologies Inc., eGain, Nuance Communications, Inc. and eCreations & Others
Global healthcare chatbots market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 122.0 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 542.3 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 20.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising adoption of smart device and increasing connectivity.
The healthcare chatbots market research report performs the study of market drivers and market restraints thoroughly along with the analysis of the market structure of healthcare industry. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are two of the standard, and full-proof methods used here to carry out the market research study and formulate this particular market report. Healthcare chatbotsmarket report also enriches with historic data, present market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. The parameters of this report help to take the business towards the escalation and success.
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the healthcare chatbots market are HealthTap, Inc., Anboto, Sensely, Buoy Health, Inc., Infermedica, Babylon, Baidu, Inc., Ada Health GmbH, PACT Care BV, Woebot, GYANT.COM, Inc., Creative Virtual, Your.MD, Synthetix Ltd., Next IT Corp., CX Company, Inbenta Technologies Inc., eGain, Nuance Communications, Inc. and eCreations.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In June, 2018, Bupa entered into a strategic partnership with Babylon to offer artificial intelligence powered health services to its corporate clients. This strategy would help the company to enhance its customer base.
- In July, 2017, Baidu acquired Kitt.ai to provide developers a platform for building chatbots based on NLP and AI technology. This would help in the development of the company and also would expand their customer base,
Competitive Analysis: Global Healthcare Chatbots Market
The global healthcare chatbots market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of healthcare chatbots market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Market Segmentation
3. Market Overview
4. Executive Summary
5. Premium Insights
6. Global, By Component
7. Product Type
8. Delivery
9. Industry Type
10. Geography
Market Drivers:
- Rising demand for virtual health assistance is a major factor leading to industry growth
- Constant innovations and technological developments in the industry will act as a major market driver
Market Restraints:
- Increasing concerns related to data privacy is acting as a major restraint for the market
- Lack of knowledge for chatbot development will also hamper the market demand
Segmentation: Global Healthcare Chatbots Market
- By Component
- Software
- Service
- By Deployment Model
- On-premise Model
- Cloud-based Model
- By Application
- Diagnosis & medical aid
- Appointment scheduling
- By End User
- Patients
- Healthcare Providers
- Insurance Companies
- Others
- By Geography
- North America
- South Americ
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer