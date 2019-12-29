Global High Purity Quartz Sand Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2023

As per MRFR analysis, the global high purity quartz sand market is projected to reach USD 1,097.5 million by the end of 2023 registering a CAGR of over 9%, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Growth Factors and Restraints

The key factors driving the global market growth include the growing demand in the electronics and solar industries owing to its excellent performance characteristics, such as high chemical purity, inertness, transmissivity to light, high temperatures resistance, and durability. The growth of the fiber optics market is also expected to provide growth impetus to the product market. Moreover, the recovery of the global economy and rapid industrialization in Asia-Pacific are also projected to trigger the growth of the global high purity quartz sand market.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global high purity quartz sand market are Sibelco (Belgium), The Quartz Corporation (US), Mineraco Santa Rosa (Brazil), Creswick Quartz Plt Ltd (Australia), Kyshtym Mining (Russia), Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Co. Ltd (China), Momentive (US), Lianyungang Donghai Colourful Mineral Products Co. Ltd (China), Nordic Mining ASA (Norway), and HPQ materials (US).

Key Findings

> The global high purity quartz sand market is projected to register a CAGR of over 9% to reach USD 1,097.5 million by the end of 2023.

> Based on type, the high-grade segment dominated the global market with over 50% share by value in 2017.

> By application, the microelectronics segment held the largest market share of over 60% by value in 2017.

> Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.

Geographic Analysis

Segmentation

The global high purity quartz sand market has been segmented based on type, application, and region.

Based on type, the global market has been divided into high grade, medium grade, and low grade.

By application, the global market has been categorized into microelectronics, solar energetics, lighting, fiber optics, and others.

