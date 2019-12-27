488 E 11th Ave, Eugene, OR 97401, USA
+1 541-687-2347
[email protected]

Global Hydrocephalus Market Outlook: World Approaching Demand & Growth Prospect 2018-2023

Global Hydrocephalus Market Outlook: World Approaching Demand & Growth Prospect 2018-2023

0

The global hydrocephalus market is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD 1,752.07 million by the year 2023 growing at 4.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023).
, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Request a Sample copy of Hydrocephalus market report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=33933

Hydrocephalus is an ailment in which the abundance aggregation of cerebrospinal liquid (CSF) in the ventricles may prompt a few neurological deficiencies. This condition is generally seen in kids in which the fetus is malnourished. The expanding pervasiveness of traumatic brain injuries (TBI) is the essential driver of the market. Nonstop advancement of shunts by producers which can aid seepage of CSF is touted to goad the hydrocephalus market development till 2023. Rising instances of neurological conditions, for example, cerebrum aneurysm and others can support advertise requests. Furthermore, the presentation of repayment plans which spread treatment for hydrocephalus can work for the market until the finish of the conjecture time frame.

 Major players operating in the Hydrocephalus market include:

Natus Medical Incorporated (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Christoph Miethke GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Tokibo Co., Ltd. (Japan), and HLL Lifecare Limited (India), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (U.S.), Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), RAUMEDIC Inc. (Germany), Sophysa SA (France), Terumo Corporation (U.S.), among others are some of the major players in the global hydrocephalus market.

Major segments covered in the Hydrocephalus Market report include:

Based on its type, the global hydrocephalus market is segmented into acquired, congenital, normal-pressure, and ex-vacuo hydrocephalus. On the basis of its methods, the market includes head ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and CT scan – head. Based on its treatment options, the market includes medication, surgery – shunt insertion, ventriculostomy. By end-user, the hydrocephalus market is bifurcated into academic institutions & research centers, hospitals & clinics, and diagnostic centers.

For more information and discount on this report, ask your query at: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=33933

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

  • Market Overview & Summary
  • Market Dynamics
    • Drivers
    • Restraints
    • Opportunities
    • Challenges
    • Market Share Analysis
    • PORTERS Analysis
    • PESTEL Analysis
    • Value-chain Analysis
    • Table of Contents:

      1 Report Prologue
      2 Executive Summary
      3 Market Introduction
      3.1 Scope of Study
      3.2 Research Objective
      3.3 List of Assumptions
      3.4 Market Structure
      4 Research Methodology
      4.1 Research Process
      4.2 Primary Research
      4.3 Secondary Research
      4.4 Market Size Estimation
      4.5 Forecast Model
      5 Market Dynamics
      5.1 Introduction
      5.2 Drivers
      5.2.1 Growing prevalence of traumatic brain injuries
      5.2.2 Ongoing product development & commercialization will boost the adoption of hydrocephalus shunts in the market
      5.2.3 Favorable reimbursement policies provide favorable background for the market growth
      5.2.4 Increasing prevalence of neurovascular diseases such as brain aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations (AVMs), and others, are likely to propel the hydrocephalus market
      5.3 Restraints
      5.3.1 High procedural cost of ICP monitoring devices
      5.3.2 Shortage of trained professionals
      5.4 Opportunities
      5.4.1 Increase in awareness of intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring (IONM)
      5.4.2 Increasing use of endovascular embolization for the treatment of brain aneurysm
      5.4.3 Technological advancements in over the wire micro guide catheters
      5.5 Challenges
      5.5.1 Rising partnership among competitors leading to rivalry
      5.6 Changing economic conditions globally
      6 Market Factor Analysis
      6.1 Porter’s Five Forces Model
      6.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
      6.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
      6.1.3 Threat of New Entrants
      6.1.4 Threat of Substitutes
      6.1.5 Intense Rivalry
      6.2 Value chain analysis
      6.2.1 R&D
      6.2.2 Manufacturing
      6.2.3 Distribution & Sales
      6.2.4 Post-Sales Monitoring
      6.3 Investment Opportunities
      7 Global Hydrocephalus Market, By Type
      7.1 Introduction
      7.1.1 Congenital hydrocephalus
      7.1.2 Acquired hydrocephalus
      7.1.3 Normal-pressure hydrocephalus
      7.1.4 Ex-vacuo hydrocephalus
      8 Global Hydrocephalus Market, By Diagnosis
      8.1 Introduction
      8.1.1 CT scan – head
      8.1.2 MRI
      8.1.3 Head Ultrasound
      9 Global Hydrocephalus Market, By Treatment
      9.1 Introduction
      9.1.1 Surgery – Shunt Insertion
      9.1.2 Ventriculostomy
      9.1.3 Medication
      10 Global Hydrocephalus Market, By End User
      10.1 Introduction
      10.1.1 Hospitals & Clinics
      10.1.2 Diagnostic Centres
      10.1.3 Academic Institutions and Research Organizations
      11 Global Hydrocephalus Market, By Region
      11.1 Introduction
      11.2 Americas
      11.2.1 North America
      11.2.1.1 US
      11.2.1.2 Canada
      11.2.2 South America
      11.3 Europe
      11.4 Western Europe
      11.4.1 Germany
      11.4.2 UK
      11.4.3 France
      11.4.4 Spain
      11.4.5 Italy
      11.4.6 Rest of Western Europe
      11.4.7 Eastern Europe
      11.5 Asia-Pacific
      11.5.1 China
      11.5.2 Japan
      11.5.3 India
      11.5.4 Australia
      11.5.5 South Korea
      11.5.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
      11.6 Middle East & Africa
      11.6.1 Middle East
      11.6.2 Africa
      12 Competitive Landscape
      12.1 Competitive Scenario
      12.1.1 Introduction
      12.2 Company Market Share Analysis
      12.2.1 Introduction
      12.3 Key Developments

Why purchase this report

  1. The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends
  2. Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets
  3. Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players
  4. Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market
  5. Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

Get in Touch with Us:

Jyoti

Email: [email protected]

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer

Tags: , , , , ,

©  2019 Market Reports Observer. Built using WordPress and the Highlight Theme