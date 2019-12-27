Global Hydrocephalus Market Outlook: World Approaching Demand & Growth Prospect 2018-2023
The global hydrocephalus market is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD 1,752.07 million by the year 2023 growing at 4.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023).
The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.
Hydrocephalus is an ailment in which the abundance aggregation of cerebrospinal liquid (CSF) in the ventricles may prompt a few neurological deficiencies. This condition is generally seen in kids in which the fetus is malnourished. The expanding pervasiveness of traumatic brain injuries (TBI) is the essential driver of the market. Nonstop advancement of shunts by producers which can aid seepage of CSF is touted to goad the hydrocephalus market development till 2023. Rising instances of neurological conditions, for example, cerebrum aneurysm and others can support advertise requests. Furthermore, the presentation of repayment plans which spread treatment for hydrocephalus can work for the market until the finish of the conjecture time frame.
Major players operating in the Hydrocephalus market include:
Natus Medical Incorporated (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Christoph Miethke GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Tokibo Co., Ltd. (Japan), and HLL Lifecare Limited (India), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (U.S.), Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), RAUMEDIC Inc. (Germany), Sophysa SA (France), Terumo Corporation (U.S.), among others are some of the major players in the global hydrocephalus market.
Major segments covered in the Hydrocephalus Market report include:
Based on its type, the global hydrocephalus market is segmented into acquired, congenital, normal-pressure, and ex-vacuo hydrocephalus. On the basis of its methods, the market includes head ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and CT scan – head. Based on its treatment options, the market includes medication, surgery – shunt insertion, ventriculostomy. By end-user, the hydrocephalus market is bifurcated into academic institutions & research centers, hospitals & clinics, and diagnostic centers.
