Global Hydrocephalus Market Outlook: World Approaching Demand & Growth Prospect 2018-2023

The global hydrocephalus market is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD 1,752.07 million by the year 2023 growing at 4.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023).

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Hydrocephalus is an ailment in which the abundance aggregation of cerebrospinal liquid (CSF) in the ventricles may prompt a few neurological deficiencies. This condition is generally seen in kids in which the fetus is malnourished. The expanding pervasiveness of traumatic brain injuries (TBI) is the essential driver of the market. Nonstop advancement of shunts by producers which can aid seepage of CSF is touted to goad the hydrocephalus market development till 2023. Rising instances of neurological conditions, for example, cerebrum aneurysm and others can support advertise requests. Furthermore, the presentation of repayment plans which spread treatment for hydrocephalus can work for the market until the finish of the conjecture time frame.

Major players operating in the Hydrocephalus market include:

Natus Medical Incorporated (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Christoph Miethke GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Tokibo Co., Ltd. (Japan), and HLL Lifecare Limited (India), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (U.S.), Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), RAUMEDIC Inc. (Germany), Sophysa SA (France), Terumo Corporation (U.S.), among others are some of the major players in the global hydrocephalus market.

Major segments covered in the Hydrocephalus Market report include:

Based on its type, the global hydrocephalus market is segmented into acquired, congenital, normal-pressure, and ex-vacuo hydrocephalus. On the basis of its methods, the market includes head ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and CT scan – head. Based on its treatment options, the market includes medication, surgery – shunt insertion, ventriculostomy. By end-user, the hydrocephalus market is bifurcated into academic institutions & research centers, hospitals & clinics, and diagnostic centers.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Report Prologue

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Introduction

3.1 Scope of Study

3.2 Research Objective

3.3 List of Assumptions

3.4 Market Structure

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Growing prevalence of traumatic brain injuries

5.2.2 Ongoing product development & commercialization will boost the adoption of hydrocephalus shunts in the market

5.2.3 Favorable reimbursement policies provide favorable background for the market growth

5.2.4 Increasing prevalence of neurovascular diseases such as brain aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations (AVMs), and others, are likely to propel the hydrocephalus market

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 High procedural cost of ICP monitoring devices

5.3.2 Shortage of trained professionals

5.4 Opportunities

5.4.1 Increase in awareness of intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring (IONM)

5.4.2 Increasing use of endovascular embolization for the treatment of brain aneurysm

5.4.3 Technological advancements in over the wire micro guide catheters

5.5 Challenges

5.5.1 Rising partnership among competitors leading to rivalry

5.6 Changing economic conditions globally

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Porter’s Five Forces Model

6.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.1.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.1.5 Intense Rivalry

6.2 Value chain analysis

6.2.1 R&D

6.2.2 Manufacturing

6.2.3 Distribution & Sales

6.2.4 Post-Sales Monitoring

6.3 Investment Opportunities

7 Global Hydrocephalus Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Congenital hydrocephalus

7.1.2 Acquired hydrocephalus

7.1.3 Normal-pressure hydrocephalus

7.1.4 Ex-vacuo hydrocephalus

8 Global Hydrocephalus Market, By Diagnosis

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 CT scan – head

8.1.2 MRI

8.1.3 Head Ultrasound

9 Global Hydrocephalus Market, By Treatment

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Surgery – Shunt Insertion

9.1.2 Ventriculostomy

9.1.3 Medication

10 Global Hydrocephalus Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Hospitals & Clinics

10.1.2 Diagnostic Centres

10.1.3 Academic Institutions and Research Organizations

11 Global Hydrocephalus Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Americas

11.2.1 North America

11.2.1.1 US

11.2.1.2 Canada

11.2.2 South America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Western Europe

11.4.1 Germany

11.4.2 UK

11.4.3 France

11.4.4 Spain

11.4.5 Italy

11.4.6 Rest of Western Europe

11.4.7 Eastern Europe

11.5 Asia-Pacific

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 Japan

11.5.3 India

11.5.4 Australia

11.5.5 South Korea

11.5.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Middle East

11.6.2 Africa

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Scenario

12.1.1 Introduction

12.2 Company Market Share Analysis

12.2.1 Introduction

12.3 Key Developments



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

