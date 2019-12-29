Global Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market: Segmented By Application And Geography Trends, Growth And Forecasts To 2023

The global immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) market was valued at USD 1,670.9 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.78% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Request a Sample copy of Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) market report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31760

Growth Factors and Restraints

Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) is an autoimmune disorder characterized by improper clotting of blood. ITP can cause excessive bruising and bleeding owing to the unusually low levels of platelets or thrombocytes in the blood. ITP can occur in both children and adults. ITP can be classified as primary, i.e., occurring on its own, or secondary, occurring alongside another condition. Autoimmune diseases, chronic infections, medications, pregnancy, and certain cancers are common secondary triggers of ITP. The increasing prevalence of ITP is expected to contribute to the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The worldwide Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) market are Amgen Inc., CSL Limited, Dova Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Novartis AG, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Shire, and Shionogi Inc.

Objectives of the Study

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) market

> To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market and comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic factors that influence the global immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) market

> To provide a detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) market

Target Audience

> Research and Development (R&D) Companies

> Academic Institutes and Universities

> Pharmaceutical Companies

> Raw Material Suppliers

> Suppliers and Distributors

> Government

> Potential Investors

Key Findings

> The global immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) market is expected to reach USD 2,361.2 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.78% from 2018 to 2023

> Based on type, the chronic immune thrombocytopenia segment holds the largest market share and is expected to reach USD 2,036.9 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.94% from 2018 to 2023

> The market in the Americas is expected to account for the largest share of the global immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) market and is projected to reach USD 1,069.8 million by 2023

> The immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) market in Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing at a CAGR of 4.40% from 2018 to 2023

For more information and discount on this report, ask your query at: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31760

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Report Prologue

2 Executive Summary

3 Introduction

3.1 Definition

3.2 Scope of the Study

3.3 List of Assumptions

3.4 Market Structure

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Overview

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Rising prevalence of Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP)

5.2.2 Growing financial support by various private and government organizations

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 Side effects of treatment options

5.3.2 High cost of IVIG treatment

5.4 Opportunities

5.4.1 Emerging therapies in immune thrombocytopenia

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Value chain analysis

6.1.1 R&D and Designing

6.1.2 Manufacturing

6.1.3 Distribution & Sales

6.1.4 Post-Sales Monitoring

6.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

6.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.5 Intense Rivalry

7 Global Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market by Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Acute Immune Thrombocytopenia

7.3 Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia

8 Global Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market by Treatment

8.1 Overview

8.2 Corticosteroids

8.3 Thrombopoietin receptor agonists

8.4 Intravenous Immunoglobulins (IVIG)

9 Global Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market by End-user

9.1 Overview

9.2 Hospital & Clinics

9.3 Specialty Centers

9.4 Research and Academic Institutes

10 Global Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market by Region

10.1 Overview

10.2 Americas

10.2.1 North America

10.2.1.1 US

10.2.1.2 Canada

10.2.2 South America

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Western Europe

10.3.1.1 Germany

10.3.1.2 France

10.3.1.3 UK

10.3.1.4 Italy

10.3.1.5 Spain

10.3.1.6 Rest of Western Europe

10.3.2 Eastern Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 South Korea

10.4.5 Australia

10.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 Middle East

10.5.2 Africa

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Company Share Analysis



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

Get in Touch with Us:

Jyoti

Email: [email protected]

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer