Global Indoor Positioning and Navigation System Market and Competitive Landscape Report 2019

Indoor positioning and navigation (IPN) framework are turning into a noteworthy fragment of position-awareness innovation. It is protected to state that the position-awareness framework has well and actually arrived, they are seen as an imperative and an unquestionable requirement in specialized gadgets. In any case, in contrast to GPS, IPN is a mind-boggling position-awareness framework. IPN has accumulated enormous business interest, which has reflected positively its worldwide market. Investments have kept on ascending in IPN innovation R&D, definitely improving the administration quality and usefulness. Such advancements can incredibly profit super size assembling offices, distribution centers, gigantic buildings. In addition, the accessibility of wireless and powerful sensors connection systems has permitted the advancement of progressively powerful IPN frameworks. The market is anticipated to reach the value of USD 24 Bn by the year 2023.

Major players operating in the Indoor Positioning and Navigation System market include:

Tersus GNSS Inc., Galileo Satelite Navigation Ltd., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Septentrio N.V., Trimble Inc., NovAtel Inc., Insoft GmbH, Telit Communications PLC, Senion AB, among others are some of the major players in the global Indoor Positioning and Navigation System Market.

Major segments covered in the Indoor Positioning and Navigation System Market report include:

The global Indoor Positioning and Navigation System Market has been segmented on the basis of its technology, component, platform, and regional demand. Based on its technology, the market is segmented into Wi-Fi, UWB, RFID, Lo-Ra, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Cellular based. On the basis of its components, the market is classified into Hardware and Software/Apps. The hardware section is again divided into Cameras, Networking devices, Sensors, RFID tags. Based on its platform, the market is divided into iOS based, Android-based and Others.

