Global Industrial Ethernet Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Industrial Ethernet market is valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2026. Global Industrial Ethernet market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Industrial Ethernet is Industrial Ethernet is the use of Ethernet in an industrial environment with protocols that provide determinism and real-time control. Protocols for Industrial Ethernet include Ethernet/IP, PROFINET, EtherCAT, Modbus TCP/IP, POWERLINK, Other.

Industrial Ethernet are composed of Transmission media converter module, Hubs, Switches and Routers, etc.

Belden accounted for 16.45% of the Industrial Ethernet revenue market share in 2015. Siemens accounted for 13.79% of the Industrial Ethernet revenue market share in 2015. The Industrial Ethernet switches of the two companies are very famous.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Industrial Ethernet Market

In 2019, the global Industrial Ethernet market size was US$ 1994.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3012 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Industrial Ethernet Scope and Market Size

Industrial Ethernet market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Ethernet market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Industrial Ethernet market is segmented into Ethemet/IP, PROFINET, EtherCAT, Mobbus TCP/IP, POWERLINK, Other, etc.

Segment by Application, the Industrial Ethernet market is segmented into Electric Power, Transportation, Oil & Gas, Others, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Industrial Ethernet market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Industrial Ethernet market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Industrial Ethernet Market Share Analysis

Industrial Ethernet market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Industrial Ethernet business, the date to enter into the Industrial Ethernet market, Industrial Ethernet product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Belden, Siemens, Moxa, Phoenix Contact, Red Lion Controls, Cisco, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Beckhoff automation, Westermo, Kyland, WAGO Corporation, Advantech, Transcend, etc.

This report focuses on the global Industrial Ethernet status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Belden

Siemens

Moxa

Phoenix Contact

Red Lion Controls

Cisco

Schneider Electric

Rockwell Automation

Beckhoff automation

Westermo

Kyland

WAGO Corporation

Advantech

Transcend

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Ethemet/IP

PROFINET

EtherCAT

Mobbus TCP/IP

POWERLINK

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Electric Power

Transportation

Oil & Gas

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Industrial Ethernet status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Industrial Ethernet development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Ethernet are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

