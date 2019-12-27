Global Insect Pest Control Market: Segmented By Application And Geography Trends, Growth And Forecasts To 2023

The global insect pest control market is anticipated to reach the value of USD 17,900.8 million by the year 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.19% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023).according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Growth Factors and Restraints

The consciousness of pest-related illnesses and ascend in creepy crawly populaces because of changing climatic conditions are factors expected to drive the market request over the figure time frame. The movement of residents from rural to urban regions additionally conveys the danger of diseases which has called for increased pest management. The rollout of new arrangements to guarantee the wellbeing of laborers in sanitation and nourishment preparing organizations is anticipated to fuel the global insect pest control market till 2023. In any case, high poisonous levels in pest sprays that are harmful to people can go about as a development impediment.

The worldwide Insect Pest Control market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.

Major players operating in the Insect Pest Control market include:

Ecolab (U.S.), SenesTech, Inc. (U.S.), Rentokill Initial plc (U.K.), and FMC Corporation (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), PelGar International Limited (U.K.), Syngenta (Switzerland), Curtis Gilmour (U.S.), China National Agrochemical Co., Ltd. (China), among others are some of the major players in the global insect pest control market.

Major segments covered in the Insect Pest Control Market report include:

By insect type, the global insect pest control market is bifurcated into flies, ants, termites, cockroaches, mosquitoes, bedbugs, and others. Based on its applications, the market is divided into residential, commercial, livestock farms and industrial.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Market Insights

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization

5.2.2 Growing Awareness of Vector-Borne Diseases Coupled with Rising Food Safety Demand

5.2.3 Climate Change Affecting Insect Proliferation

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 Toxicity Associated with Pest Control Products

5.4 Opportunities

5.4.1 Introduction of Biopesticides with Nanotechnology

5.5 Trends

5.5.1 Increasing Use of Tree Injection Method

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Supply Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers

6.1.2 Insect Pest Control Manufacturers

6.1.3 Distribution Channel

6.1.4 Applications

6.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.2 Threat of Rivalry

6.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

7 Global Insect Pest Control Market, by Control Method

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Chemical

7.3 Physical

7.4 Biological

8 Global Insect Pest Control Market, by Insect Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Termites

8.3 Mosquitoes

8.4 Cockroaches

8.5 Ants

8.6 Bedbugs

8.7 Flies

8.8 Others

9 Global Insect Pest Control Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commercial

9.3 Residential

9.4 Livestock Farms

9.5 Industrial

10 Global Insect Pest Control Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Russia

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Italy

10.3.7 Netherlands

10.3.8 Belgium

10.3.9 Poland

10.3.10 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia and New Zealand

10.4.5 South Korea

10.4.6 Thailand

10.4.7 Malaysia

10.4.8 Indonesia

10.4.9 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Mexico

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Argentina

10.5.4 Peru

10.5.5 Colombia

10.5.6 Chile

10.5.7 Costa Rica

10.5.8 Rest of Latin America

10.6 Middle East &Africa

10.6.1 Turkey

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Saudi Arabia

10.6.4 Egypt

10.6.5 Israel

10.6.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Strategy Analysis



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

