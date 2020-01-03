Global Intraoperative Imaging Market Outlook To 2026 By Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, Canon Inc., Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co.

Global Intraoperative Imaging Market By Product (Mobile C-Arms, Intraoperative Computed Tomography, Intraoperative Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Intraoperative Ultrasound), Application (Neurosurgery, Orthopedic & Trauma Surgery, Spine Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Other Applications), End- User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics, Academic institutes, Research centers), Component (System, Software, Services), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Global Intraoperative Imaging Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.78 billion to an estimated value of USD 2.68 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising chronic diseases is the major factor for the growth of this market.

The Intraoperative Imaging report analyses the key developments taking place with respect to agreements, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures, acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, expansions, and other key strategies. It also studies detailed company profiling. The Intraoperative Imaging market study report is evaluated mainly on two segments namely types and applications which cover all the analytical data for current and future markets. The industry report covers several topics including market trend analysis, market drivers, market restraints, opportunities, threats, application analysis, emerging markets, and futuristic market scenario. The Intraoperative Imaging business document performs market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the intraoperative imaging market are GENERAL ELECTRIC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens, Medtronic, Ziehm Imaging GmbH, IMRIS, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Shimadzu Analytical (India) Pvt. Ltd. / Shimadzu Medical (India) Pvt. Ltd., Brainlab, NeuroLogica Corp., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, Canon Inc., Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2015, Lumicell announced that they have received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to launch the pilot study for intraoperative imaging of breast cancer during surgery. This is funded by National Cancer Institute (NCI) and they got additional funding from R21 Early Phase Trials program. The main aim is to reduce the positive margins and repeat surgeries rates.

In January 2017, Royal Philips announced the launch of augmented-reality surgical navigation technology. It is specially designed to help the surgeons to perform image-guided open and minimally-invasive spine surgery. This new technology will increase the use of image- guided surgery in spine, cranial and trauma procedures. This will also make high- resolution 3D image of the spine and fully automatically augmented-reality navigation will automatically place the screws.

Competitive Analysis:

Global intraoperative imaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of intraoperative imaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Intraoperative Imaging Market

By Product Mobile C-Arms Intraoperative Computed Tomography Intraoperative Magnetic Resonance Imaging Intraoperative Ultrasound

Application Neurosurgery Orthopedic & Trauma Surgery Spine Surgery Cardiovascular Surgery Other Applications

End- User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics Academic institutes Research centers

By Component System Intraoperative computed tomography (CT)’ Intraoperative magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) Intraoperative ultrasound Software Services

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



Market Drivers

Rising geriatric population is driving the market

Increasing demand for the superior imaging in orthopedic and neurological procedures is driving the market.

Market Restraints

High price of intraoperative imaging market is restraining the market.

Increasing excise taxes on medical devices will restrain the growth of this market.

