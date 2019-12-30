Global IoT Gateway Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2023

The market is expected to exhibit a growth rate of 16.9% CAGR from 2018 to 2023. according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Internet of things (IoT) is a connected network that spreads the exchange of information quickly inside local area networks (LANs) and wide-area networks (WANs). Scaling down of processors combined with its impact on generation cost and vitality productivity has prepared for equipment and programming makers. The ascent saw in the number of connected devices and advances in systems administration topologies are factors liable to foreshadow market development over the figure time frame. The looming requirement for huge information investigation and endpoints to help a mind-boggling system engineering in medicinal services and other industry verticals are probably going to initiate the interest for IoT doors in the pending years. The expanding utilization of remote sensors in mechanical and business applications is anticipated to look good for the IoT passages showcase.

Major players operating in the IoT Gateway market include:

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), Sierra Wireless, Inc. (Canada), Eurotech SPA (Italy), Cisco Systems, Inc., (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprises Company (U.S.), among others are some of the major players in the Global IoT Gateways Market.

Major segments covered in the IoT Gateway Market report include:

Based on its types, the Global IoT Gateways Market is classified into rugged, lightly rugged, compact, and ultra-compact. On the basis of its components, the market includes microcontroller units (MCU), sensor, field-programmable gate array (FPGA), memory card, and others. Based on its connectivity, the market is segmented into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee, cellular, Ethernet, and others. Based on its nodes, the market is bifurcated into a smart TV, smartwatch, actuator, RADAR, thermostat, camera, and others. Major applications include building automation, consumer electronics, automotive and transportation, healthcare, industrial, wearable devices, and others.

Table of content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Growing market of connected devices

4.2.2 Increasing use of wireless sensors and its network

4.3 Restraint

4.3.1 High implementation costs

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Emerging smart cities

4.5 Challenges

4.5.1 High power consumption by wireless sensor terminals/ connected devices

4.6 Future Trends

4.6.1 Impact of 5G on IoT gateway

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Device Manufacturers

5.1.2 Distributors

5.1.3 System Integrators

5.1.4 End Users

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry

6 Global IoT Gateway Market, By Gateway Type

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Lightly Rugged

6.1.2 Rugged

6.1.3 Compact

6.1.4 Ultra-Compact

7 Global IoT Gateway Market, By Component

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 MCU

7.1.2 FPGA

7.1.3 Sensor

7.1.4 Memory Card

7.1.5 Others

8 Global IoT Gateway Market, By Connectivity

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Bluetooth

8.1.2 Wi-Fi

8.1.3 ZigBee

8.1.4 Ethernet

8.1.5 Cellular

8.1.6 Others

9 Global IoT Gateway Market, By Application

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 Wearable Devices

9.1.2 Healthcare

9.1.3 Automotive and Transportation

9.1.4 Building Automation

9.1.5 Industrial

9.1.6 Consumer Electronics

9.1.7 Others

10 Global IoT Gateway Market, By Node

10.1 Overview

10.1.1 Smartwatch

10.1.2 Camera

10.1.3 RADAR

10.1.4 Thermostat

10.1.5 Actuator

10.1.6 Smart TV

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

