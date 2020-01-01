Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market 2019 In-depth Industry Analysis By Types, Applications, Size, Share, Competition, Opportunities and Growth By 2025

This report studies the Irrigation Timers and Controllers market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4016532

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Irrigation Timers and Controllers in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Rain Bird

The Toro Company

Hunter Industries

Netafim

Lindsay

Valmont Industries

Orbit

Melnor

Irritrol

Omen Industrial

Skydrop

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Smart Controllers

Tap Timers

Basic Controllers

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Agriculture

Non-Agriculture

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Irrigation Timers and Controllers market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Irrigation Timers and Controllers market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Irrigation Timers and Controllers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Irrigation Timers and Controllers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Irrigation Timers and Controllers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Irrigation Timers and Controllers are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Irrigation Timers and Controllers market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Irrigation Timers and Controllers market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-irrigation-timers-and-controllers-market-report-history-and-forecast-2014-2025-breakdown-data-by-manufacturers-key-regions-types-and-application

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market Overview

1.1 Irrigation Timers and Controllers Product Overview

1.2 Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Smart Controllers

1.2.2 Tap Timers

1.2.3 Basic Controllers

1.3 Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Sales and Market Share by Type

1.3.3 Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Revenue and Market Share by Type

1.3.4 Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Price by Type

1.4 North America Irrigation Timers and Controllers by Type

1.5 Europe Irrigation Timers and Controllers by Type

1.6 South America Irrigation Timers and Controllers by Type

1.7 Middle East and Africa Irrigation Timers and Controllers by Type

Chapter Two: Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Irrigation Timers and Controllers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market Share of Top 5 and Top Chapter Ten: Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Irrigation Timers and Controllers Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Rain Bird

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Irrigation Timers and Controllers Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Rain Bird Irrigation Timers and Controllers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 The Toro Company

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Irrigation Timers and Controllers Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 The Toro Company Irrigation Timers and Controllers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Hunter Industries

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Irrigation Timers and Controllers Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Hunter Industries Irrigation Timers and Controllers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Netafim

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Irrigation Timers and Controllers Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Netafim Irrigation Timers and Controllers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Lindsay

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Irrigation Timers and Controllers Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Lindsay Irrigation Timers and Controllers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Valmont Industries

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Irrigation Timers and Controllers Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Valmont Industries Irrigation Timers and Controllers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Orbit

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Irrigation Timers and Controllers Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Orbit Irrigation Timers and Controllers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Melnor

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Irrigation Timers and Controllers Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Melnor Irrigation Timers and Controllers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Irritrol

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Irrigation Timers and Controllers Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Irritrol Irrigation Timers and Controllers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Omen Industrial

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Irrigation Timers and Controllers Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Omen Industrial Irrigation Timers and Controllers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Skydrop

Chapter Four: Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Europe

4.1.4 Asia-Pacific

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Sales Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Irrigation Timers and Controllers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 North America Irrigation Timers and Controllers Sales by Countries

4.3.2 United States

4.3.3 Canada

4.3.4 Mexico

4.4 Europe Irrigation Timers and Controllers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Europe Irrigation Timers and Controllers Sales by Countries

4.4.2 Germany

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 UK

4.4.5 Italy

4.4.6 Russia

4.5 Asia-Pacific Irrigation Timers and Controllers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 Asia-Pacific Irrigation Timers and Controllers Sales by Regions

4.5.2 China

4.5.3 Japan

4.5.4 South Korea

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.5.7 Indonesia

4.5.8 Thailand

4.5.9 Malaysia

4.5.10 Philippines

4.5.11 Vietnam

4.6 South America Irrigation Timers and Controllers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 South America Irrigation Timers and Controllers Sales by Countries

4.6.2 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Irrigation Timers and Controllers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Middle East and Africa Irrigation Timers and Controllers Sales by Countries

4.7.2 Turkey

4.7.3 GCC Countries

4.7.4 Egypt

4.7.5 South Africa

Chapter Five: Irrigation Timers and Controllers Application

5.1 Irrigation Timers and Controllers Segment by Application

5.1.1 Agriculture

5.1.2 Non-Agriculture

5.2 Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

5.3 North America Irrigation Timers and Controllers by Application

5.4 Europe Irrigation Timers and Controllers by Application

5.5 Asia-Pacific Irrigation Timers and Controllers by Application

5.6 South America Irrigation Timers and Controllers by Application

5.7 Middle East and Africa Irrigation Timers and Controllers by Application

Chapter Six: Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market Forecast

6.1 Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.2 Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Irrigation Timers and Controllers Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Irrigation Timers and Controllers Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Irrigation Timers and Controllers Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.4 South America Irrigation Timers and Controllers Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Irrigation Timers and Controllers Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.3 Irrigation Timers and Controllers Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Smart Controllers Growth Forecast

6.3.3 Tap Timers Growth Forecast

6.4 Irrigation Timers and Controllers Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Forecast in Agriculture

6.4.3 Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Forecast in Non-Agriculture

Chapter Seven: Irrigation Timers and Controllers Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Irrigation Timers and Controllers Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Irrigation Timers and Controllers Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter Eight: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Sales Channel

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

Chapter Nine: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Ten: Appendix

10.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.1 Research Programs/Design

10.1.2 Market Size Estimation

10.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

10.2 Data Source

10.2.1 Secondary Sources

10.2.2 Primary Sources

10.3 Author List

10.4 Disclaimer

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4016532

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer