Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2023

The global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market is expected to reach a market value of USD 2,988.6 million by 2023 from USD 1,890.9 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.58% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Growth Factors and Restraints

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a global issue, with 5% to 15% of the total population experiencing symptoms that would satisfy the definition of IBS. This condition is characterized by stomach pain and distress with altered bowel habits in the absence of any other mechanical, inflammatory, or biochemical clarification for these symptoms. The growing prevalence of anxiety, strong drug pipeline, and increasing prevalence of depression are expected to drive the market growth. In a systematic review of the global prevalence of IBS, in 2015 Lovell and Ford documented a collective prevalence of 11% with all regions of the world anguishing from this disorder at parallel rates. However, stringent government regulations and limited patient satisfaction with IBS treatment provided by healthcare professionals may hamper the growth of the market.

Key Players

Abbott, Allergan Inc., Ardelyx, Inc., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mallinckrodt, Nestle Health Science, Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Study Objectives

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the irritable bowel syndrome treatment market

> To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

> To analyze the global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market based on various tools such as supply chain analysis and Porter’s five force analysis

> To provide historically and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

> To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

> To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by type, drug type, end user, and region

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the irritable bowel syndrome treatment market

Target Audience

> Pharmaceutical Companies

> Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

> Research and Development (R&D) Companies

> Government Research Laboratories

Key Findings

> The global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market is expected to reach USD 2,988.6 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 7.58% from 2018 to 2023

> On the basis of type, the IBS-D segment accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 8.31%

> On the basis of drug type, the linaclotide segment accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 7.95%

> On the basis of end user, the hospital’s segment accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 8.04%

> The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market at a CAGR of 8.69% by 2023

> Europe is the second largest market, which is expected to register a CAGR of 7.31% by 2023

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Report Prologe

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Introduction

3.1 Definition

3.2 Scope of the Study

3.3 List of Assumptions

3.4 Market Structure

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Anxiety

5.2.2 Strong Drug Pipeline

5.2.3 Increasing Prevalence of Depression

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 Stringent Government Regulations

5.3.2 Limited Patient Satisfaction with IBS Treatment Provided by Healthcare Professionals

5.4 Opportunities

5.4.1 Increasing Reimbursement for IBS

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Porter’s Five Forces Model

6.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.1.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.1.5 Intense Rivalry

6.2 Value chain analysis

6.2.1 Research and Development

6.2.2 Manufacturing

6.2.3 Distribution & Sales

6.2.4 Post-Sales Monitoring

7 Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market by Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 IBS-D

7.3 IBS-C

7.4 IBS-M

8 Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market by Drug Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Lubiprostone

8.3 Linaclotide

8.4 Eluxadoline

8.5 Rifaximin

8.6 Alosetron

8.7 Others

9 Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market by End-user

9.1 Overview

9.2 Hospitals

9.3 Clinics

9.4 Research Laboratories

9.5 Others

10 Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market by Region

10.1 Overview

10.2 Americas

10.2.1 North America

10.2.1.1 US

10.2.1.2 Canada

10.2.2 South America

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Western Europe

10.3.1.1 Germany

10.3.1.2 France

10.3.1.3 UK

10.3.1.4 Italy

10.3.1.5 Spain

10.3.1.6 Rest of Western Europe

10.3.2 Eastern Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 South Korea

10.4.5 Australia

10.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 Middle East

10.5.2 Africa



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

