Global Isocyanates Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2023

The global isocyanates market is relied upon to post a compound yearly growth rate of 7.03% amid the evaluation time frame (2018-2023). according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

A gigantic development of end-user enterprises, particularly the automotive and construction sector is giving a stimulus to the market. Rising economies are probably going to assume a critical job in pushing the market advances amid the survey time frame. Rising cognizance about the environment and expanded spotlight on development making the way for the major market players.

Major players operating in the Isocyanates market include:

Huntsman International LLC, Vencorex, Cangzhua Dahua Group Co. Ltd, Komho Mitsui Chemicals Corp, China National Bluestar (Group) Co., Ltd, and Anderson Development, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Metsui Chemicals America, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, LANXESS, DowDuPont, Inc., Tosoh Corporation, Covestro AG, BASF SE, Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd, among others, are some of the major players in the global isocyanates market.

Major segments covered in the Isocyanates Market report include:

The global isocyanates market is classified on the basis of its type, application, end-user, and regional demand. Based on its type, the global isocyanates market is bifurcated into Aliphatic and Aromatic diisocyanate. On the basis of its application, the global isocyanates market is segmented into Flexible foam, Rigid Foam, Elastomers, Paints and coatings, Binders, Adhesives and Sealants, Others. Based on its end-user, the global isocyanates market is classified as Furniture, Building & Construction, Electronics, Footwear, Automotive, Packaging, Others.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

2.5 Key Takeaways

3 Market Insights

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamic

5.1 Global Isocyanates Market

5.1.1 Introduction

5.1.2 Drivers

5.1.2.1 Strong Growth in PU Foam Application Areas

5.1.2.2 Significant Growth of Industrial Base in Emerging Markets

5.1.2.3 Rising Demand in Construction Industry

5.1.2.4 Growth of the Polyurethane Market in Eastern Europe

5.1.2.5 High Adoption Rate of Electric Vehicles in Europe

5.1.2.6 Drivers Impact Analysis

5.1.3 Restraints

5.1.3.1 Growing Environmental Regulations

5.1.3.2 Availability of Isocyanate-Free Polyurethane Foam

5.1.3.3 Restraints Impact Analysis

5.1.4 Opportunities

5.1.4.1 High-Efficiency Bio-Based Isocyanates and Continuous Spending in R&D Activities

5.1.4.2 Capacity Expansion to Meet Global Demand

5.1.4.3 Increased Civil Engineering Construction in Europe

5.1.5 Challenge

5.1.5.1 Raw Material Availability and Price Instability

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Global Supply Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers

6.1.2 Isocyanates Manufacturers

6.1.3 Distribution Channel

6.1.4 End-Use Industry

6.2 Global Porter’s Five Forces Model

6.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.2 Threat of Rivalry

6.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.3 Pricing Analysis, 2015 – 2018 (USD/TON)

6.4 Raw Material Pricing Trends, 2015-2017 (USD/TON)

7 Global Isocyanates Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Aromatic Diisocyanates

7.2.1 MDI

7.2.2 TDI

7.3 Aliphatic

7.4 Others

8 Global Isocyanate Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Rigid Foam

8.3 Flexible Foam

8.4 Paints & Coatings

8.5 Adhesive & Sealants

8.6 Elastomers

8.7 Binders

8.8 Others



