Global Karting Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Karting market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Karting market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Karting is a type of open-wheel car. Go-karts come in all shapes and forms, from motorless models to high-powered racing machines. Some, such as Superkarts, are able to beat racing cars or motorcycles on long circuits.

The leading manufactures mainly are Sodikart, Praga Kart, OTK Kart, RiMO Go Karts and Birel Art. Sodikart is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 20% in 2017. There are mainly two type product of Karting market: Outdoor Karting and Indoor Karting. Geographically, the global Karting market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Asia (Ex China) and RoW. The Europe held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 71% in 2017.

The global Karting market is valued at 228.6 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 310 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Karting volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Karting market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Karting market is segmented into

Outdoor Karting

Indoor Karting

Segment by Application

Rental

Racing

Global Karting Market: Regional Analysis

The Karting market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Karting market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Karting Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Karting market include:

Sodikart

Praga Kart

OTK Kart

RiMO Go Karts

Birel Art

Shenzhen Explorerkart

OTL Kart

Bizkarts

CRG

Kandi Technologies

Alpha Karting

Anderson-CSK

Pole Position Raceway

Gillard

Goldenvale

TAL-KO Racing

Margay Racing

Bowman

Speed2Max

