Global Kitchen Hood Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Latest Innovation, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2026
Kitchen Hood is a kitchen appliance to purify the kitchen environment containing a mechanical fan that hangs above the stove or cooktop in the kitchen. It removes airborne grease, combustion products, fumes, smoke, odors, heat, and steam from the air by evacuation of the air and filtration.
The global Kitchen Hood market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Under Cabinet Mount
Wall Mount
Ceiling (Island) Mount
Downdraft Ventilation
Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):
Commercial Use
Home Use
Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):
FABER
Haier
ROBAM
FOTILE
BSH Group
Whirlpool
Electrolux
VATTI
Nortek
DE&E
Miele
ELICA
Midea
Macro
CATA
Sub-Zero
Viking
Kenmmore
Vent-A-Hood
Major Region Market
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Kitchen Hood Industry
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Products of Major Companies
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Industry Chain
1.2.2 Consumer Distribution
1.3 Price & Cost Overview
2 Kitchen Hood Market by Type
2.1 By Type
2.1.1 Under Cabinet Mount
2.1.2 Wall Mount
2.1.3 Ceiling (Island) Mount
2.1.4 Downdraft Ventilation
2.2 Market Size by Type
2.3 Market Forecast by Type
3 Global Market Demand
3.1 Segment Overview
3.1.1 Commercial Use
3.1.2 Home Use
3.2 Market Size by Demand
3.3 Market Forecast by Demand
4 Major Region Market
4.1 Global Market Overview
4.1.1 Market Size & Growth
4.1.2 Market Forecast
4.2 Major Region
4.2.1 Market Size & Growth
4.2.2 Market Forecast
5 Major Companies List
5.1 FABER (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.2 Haier (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.3 ROBAM (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.4 FOTILE (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.5 BSH Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.6 Whirlpool (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.7 Electrolux (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.8 VATTI (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.9 Nortek (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.10 DE&E (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.11 Miele (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.12 ELICA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.13 Midea (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.14 Macro (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.15 CATA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.16 Sub-Zero (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.17 Viking (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.18 Kenmmore (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.19 Vent-A-Hood (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
6 Conclusion
