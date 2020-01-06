Global Kitchen Hood Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Latest Innovation, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2026

Kitchen Hood is a kitchen appliance to purify the kitchen environment containing a mechanical fan that hangs above the stove or cooktop in the kitchen. It removes airborne grease, combustion products, fumes, smoke, odors, heat, and steam from the air by evacuation of the air and filtration.

The global Kitchen Hood market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Under Cabinet Mount

Wall Mount

Ceiling (Island) Mount

Downdraft Ventilation

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Commercial Use

Home Use

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

FABER

Haier

ROBAM

FOTILE

BSH Group

Whirlpool

Electrolux

VATTI

Nortek

DE&E

Miele

ELICA

Midea

Macro

CATA

Sub-Zero

Viking

Kenmmore

Vent-A-Hood

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Kitchen Hood Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Kitchen Hood Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Under Cabinet Mount

2.1.2 Wall Mount

2.1.3 Ceiling (Island) Mount

2.1.4 Downdraft Ventilation

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Commercial Use

3.1.2 Home Use

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 FABER (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Haier (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 ROBAM (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 FOTILE (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 BSH Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Whirlpool (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Electrolux (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 VATTI (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 Nortek (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 DE&E (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 Miele (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.12 ELICA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.13 Midea (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.14 Macro (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.15 CATA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.16 Sub-Zero (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.17 Viking (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.18 Kenmmore (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.19 Vent-A-Hood (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 Conclusion

