Global Kitchen Sinks Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Latest Innovation, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2026

Kitchen sinks are sinks that are applied in chickens, the principal raw material of which are mainly stainless cold-rolled steel coils. Kitchen sinks are available in a variety of shapes and configurations. They may have single or multiple bowls, and may be under mount, top mount, or designed as work tops. Manufacturers in this report only include their own brand and the OEM manufacturers are not included. The capacity and production of manufacturers are handled in the same way.

The global Kitchen Sinks market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Stainless steel sinks

Ceramic sinks

Others

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Household

Commercial

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Franke

Moen

BLANCO

Delta Faucet

Elkay Manufacturing

Teka

Kohler

Kindred

Bainiao sink

OULIN

JOMOO

Primy

GORLDE

Morning

SONATA

Prussia

Bonke

Hccp

Gabalu

Dongpeng Holding

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Kitchen Sinks Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Kitchen Sinks Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Stainless steel sinks

2.1.2 Ceramic sinks

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Household

3.1.2 Commercial

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 Franke (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Moen (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 BLANCO (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 Delta Faucet (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Elkay Manufacturing (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Teka (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Kohler (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 Kindred (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 Bainiao sink (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 OULIN (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 JOMOO (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.12 Primy (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.13 GORLDE (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.14 Morning (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.15 SONATA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.16 Prussia (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.17 Bonke (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.18 Hccp (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.19 Gabalu (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.20 Dongpeng Holding (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 Conclusion

