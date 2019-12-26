Global Lancet Market Outlook: World Approaching Demand & Growth Prospect 2019-2024

With a market value of USD 1,595.5 Million in 2018 the Global Lancet Market listed a CAGR of 10.50% during the assessment period., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Growth Factors and Restraints

For diabetes/glucose test, tests in infants, heel-stick screening tests, as well as for scarred emergency patients or severely burned patients, Lancets are being used. The risk associated with blood transfusion is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. The factors striving the market growth include rising incidence rate of contagious and non-contagious diseases, increasing prevalence of diabetes, and rising inclination towards home care and home diagnostics.

One of the main functional ranges of lancets is to monitor diabetes in the diabetic population. 9.4% of the US population are diabetic patients according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The demand for lancets is predictable to be huge with the increasing incidence of diabetes, thus resulting in the cumulative demand for devices and products to monitor and control diabetes, ultimately leading to growing usage of lancets.

The worldwide Lancet market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.

Major players operating in the Lancet market include:

The eminent players in the global lancet market are ), Improve Medical Instruments Co., Dickinson, Bayer AG (Germany), Abbott Laboratories (US), HTL-STREFA S.A. (Poland), Sarstedt AG & Co. (Germany), Becton, and Company (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Greiner Bio-One International GmbH (US), Ltd (US) Terumo Corporation (Japan and others.

Major segments covered in the Lancet Market report include:

Global Lancet Market is segmented and is given by Type into which there is- Safety Lancet (Side Button Safety Lancet, Push Button Safety Lancet, Pressure Activated Safety Lancet and Personal Lancet

It is also given by End User (Home Diagnostics, Diagnostic Centers and Pathology Laboratories, Research and Academic Laboratories, Hospitals & Clinics, Others)

