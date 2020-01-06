Global Laser Cutting Machines Market Share Size, Share, Development Status and Outlook by Products Till 2026
Laser cutting machine is a machine which uses laser beam to cut materials such as acrylic, plastic, wood, fabric, and many other non-metallic materials. The laser cutting machines initially casts laser beam on the surface of work piece, melts it and finally evaporates the particular area of work piece using the energy released by laser.
The global Laser Cutting Machines market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
CO2 Laser Cutting Machine
Fiber Laser Cutting Machine
YAG Cutting machine [Nd:YAG, Nd:YVO (crystal lasers)]
Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):
Processing Metal Materials
Processing Non-metal Materials
Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):
Trumpf
Bystronic
Mazak
Amada
Prima Power
Coherent
Mitsubishi Electric
Koike
DMG MORI
LVD
Cincinnati
Universal Laser Systems
Tanaka
Epilog Laser
Trotec
GF
CTR Lasers
Spartanics
Microlution
Han’S Laser
Tianqi Laser
Unity Laser
HG Laser
Penta-Chutian
Lead Laser
Golden Laser
Boye Laser
Kaitian Laser
HE Laser
Dahenglaser
Tete
Redsail Tech
Bodor
Major Region Market
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
