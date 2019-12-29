Global Laser Probe Market Outlook: World Approaching Demand & Growth Prospect 2018-2023

The global laser probe market is expected to reach a market value of USD 1560.76 million by 2023 from USD 922.6 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.11% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Growth Factors and Restraints

The laser probe is a well-known technology within the imaging industry. Formerly, these probes were used for the diagnosis of ophthalmic disease, but nowadays these laser probes have a wide range of applications. Despite the saturation in developed countries, the market for laser probes in healthcare and life science is anticipated to grow. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, an increasing number of cataract and glaucoma surgeries, and an increasing number of medical emergencies are likely to drive the growth of the global laser probe market. According to Novartis Healthcare in 2015, nearly 4 million cataract surgeries are performed every year in the US. Glaucoma affects more than 2.7 million Americans of age 40 and older. Additionally, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2016, around 10% of kids and teens participating in sports suffered from a minor or major type of injury.

The worldwide Laser Probe market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.

Key Players

Alcon (Novartis), Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, FCI, Omega Laser Systems Ltd, REIMERS & JANSSEN GmbH, ADInstruments, Transonic Systems Inc, Lumenis, OphthalMed LLC, Vitreq, IRIDEX Corporation, and Quantel Medical

Study Objectives

> To provide a comprehensive analysis of the laser probe industry and its sub-segments in the global market, thereby providing a detailed structure of the industry

> To provide detailed insights into factors driving and restraining the growth of the global laser probe market

> To estimate the market size of laser probe from 2015 to 2023 for different regions. Wherein, 2015 to 2016 would be the historic period, 2017 shall be the base year, and 2018 to 2023 will be the forecast period for the study

> To analyze the global laser probe market, on the basis of four main geographies, namely, the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa

> To compare products with respect to various players in the market

> To provide country-wise market value analysis for various segments of the laser probe market

> To provide strategic profiling of key companies (manufacturers and distributors) present across the globe and comprehensively analyze their competitiveness/competitive landscape in this market

> To provide distribution chain analysis/value chain for the laser probe market

Target Audience

> Probe Manufacturing Companies

> Biotechnology Companies

> Government Research Institutes

> Academic Institutes and Universities

Key Findings

> The global laser probe market is expected to reach USD 1560.76 million by 2023 from USD 922.6 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.11% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023

> On the basis of product type, the continuous-wave (CW) laser probe segment accounted for the largest market share and is projected to register a CAGR of 8.67% from 2018 to 2023

> Based on probe type, the single laser probe segment accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.56% from 2018 to 2023

> Based on application, the ophthalmology segment accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.96% from 2018 to 2023

> Based on end user, the tertiary hospitals segment held the largest market share of 63.97% in 2017 and is projected to register a CAGR of 8.86% during the forecast period

> The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the global laser probe market at a CAGR of 8.53% from 2018 to 2023

> Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to register a CAGR of 9.71% from 2018 to 2023

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

