Global Laundry Detergent Pods Market 2018, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

Europe is expected to be a lucrative market for the manufacturers of laundry detergent pods. The regional market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.31% during the forecast period., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

The global laundry detergent pods market has seen many product line expansions in recent years. Increased R&D expenditure and technological advances have led to the introduction of innovative products in the market. Moreover, the launch of laundry detergent pods and tablets is likely to drive market growth. Laundry detergent pods are superior in terms of functionality to liquid or powder detergents. They are easy to use and compatible with most washing machines. Brands such as Tide (P&G), Arm & Hammer (Church & Dwight), and Purex (Henkel) are continuously working on product development to satisfy the growing consumer needs.

Laundry detergent pods are generally costlier than other laundry detergent products. The chemicals and fragrances used in the manufacturing of laundry detergent pods are scarce and, therefore, expensive. Packaging costs further add to the overall price of the product.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global laundry detergent pods market are Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (US), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Procter & Gamble Co. (US), MaddieBrit Products LLC (US), and Dapple (US).

Target Audience

> Laundry detergent pod manufacturers

> Personal care product manufacturers

> Detergent manufacturers

> Raw material suppliers

> Retailers and wholesalers

> E-commerce companies

> Traders, importers, and exporters

Key Findings

> The development of detergent and other homecare products is expected to act as a major driver for the growth of the global laundry detergent pods market during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

> The high price of laundry detergent pods is projected to restrict the growth of the market.

Global Laundry Detergent Pods Market Research Report-Forecast till 2023:

As per MRFR analysis, the global laundry detergent pods market is estimated to reach USD 3,567.7 million by the end of 2023 at a CAGR of 5.04% during the forecast period.

The report offers a regional analysis:

> North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia and New Zealand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Rest of the World

o South America

o Middle East

o Africa

Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

