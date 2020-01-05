Global LED Light Bulbs Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2026

/This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer/

LED Light Bulbs [LED Lighting] is a kind semiconductor light-emitting solid device, which can convert the energy from an electric current into light.LED Light Bulbs Principles: Terminal voltages of PN junctions form certain barrier potentials, and when the forward bias voltage is added, the barrier potential decreases and most charge carriers in P area and N area diffuse to each other. As the electron mobility is much higher than the holes mobility, large amount of electrons diffuse to P area, causing charge carriers entering P area. These electrons combine with the holes on the valence band with energy emission in the form of light.

The global LED Light Bulbs market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Spot light

Street light

Tube light

WALL washer light

Bulb

Others

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Residential

Office

Shop

Hospitality

Others

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Philips

Osram

GE Lighting

Acuity Brands

Eaton

Cree

Panasonic

Toshiba

Sharp

Yankon Lighting

Opple

Hubbell

Zumtobel

