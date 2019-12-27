Global Liquid Handling Technology Market Is Booming Worldwide|Danaher, BioTek Instruments, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Borosil Glass Works Ltd.
The Global Liquid Handling Technology market report is a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean. focusing on market influencing factors, competitive landscape, data, trends, information, and exclusive vital statistics of the market. This market report studies market details at global level, especially in;
The Liquid Handling Technology market is analyzed considering forecast period of 2018-2025.Global Liquid Handling Technology Market valued approximately USD 4 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.70% over the forecast period 2017-2025.
Some of the leading market players include Aurora Biomed Inc., AutoGen Inc., Danaher, BioTek Instruments, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Borosil Glass Works Ltd., Analytik Jena AG, Corning Incorporated, Eppendorf AG, Agilant Technology and so on.
Major segments covered in the Liquid Handling Technology Market report include:
By Product:
> Automated Workstations
> Small Device
> Consumables
By Type:
> Automated Liquid Handling
> Manual Liquid Handling
> Semi-Automated Liquid Handling
By Application:
> Drug Discovery & ADME-Tox Research
> Cancer & Genomic Research
> Bioprocessing/Biotechnology
By Regions:
> North America
o U.S.
o Canada
> Europe
o UK
o Germany
> Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
> Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
> Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
- Historical year – 2015, 2016
- Base year – 2017
- Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
