Global Lithium Battery Charger ICs Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2023

The global Lithium battery charger ICs market was valued at USD 11.71 billion in the year 2017, which is expected to reach USD 34.45 billion by the end of the forecast period growing at ~21.11% CAGR., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market.

Growth Factors and Restraints

The capabilities of smart technology have paved the way for the adoption of portable and wearable electronic devices. The growing demand for smartphones, laptops, notebooks, and tablets requiring efficient chargers is driving the lithium battery charger IC market. Also, various medical products such as fitness bands, hearing aids, and diagnostic monitoring patches are being sold as wearable devices, which further fuels market growth. The increasing popularity of electric cars in countries such as China and Japan are also a key factor in driving market growth in Asia-Pacific. Moreover, as the Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices become compact in size, the battery life becomes a key differentiator in IoT-powered devices. The increasing demand for consumer electronic products using lithium-ion batteries as a primary power source also triggers the growth in the lithium battery charger IC market. Furthermore, lithium batteries are majorly used to power electronic devices such as power tools, remote controls, video game systems, smart appliances, smart TVs, and household devices. The increasing adoption of automated guided vehicles, collaborative robots, automated warehouse robots, welding robots, painting robots, assembly robots, palletizing robots, and product inspection robots using lithium batteries for their power source is fueling the growth in the lithium battery charger IC.

The worldwide Lithium Battery Charger ICs market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends.

Major players operating in the Lithium Battery Charger ICs market include:

The key players of the global lithium battery charger ICs market include Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Microchip Technology Inc., ROHM Company Ltd, TOREX Semiconductor Ltd, Future Technology Devices International (FTDI) Chip, Diodes Incorporated, ON Semiconductor Corporation, Intersil Corporation (Acquired by Renesas Electronics), Monolithic Power Systems, Inc., Active-Semi, Inc., Shanghai Nanxin Semiconductor Technology Co. Ltd, Richtek Technology Corporation, Texas Instruments Inc., Analog Devices Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Integrated Device Technologies Inc., Toshiba Corporation, New Japan Radio Co., Ltd, Maxim Integrated (MI), Silergy Corporation, and Holtek Semiconductors Inc.

Global Lithium Battery Charger ICs Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

> To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next six years of the various segments and sub-segments included in global Lithium Battery Charger ICs market with analysis of its development and demand in the market

> Upcoming technologies, high growth geographies, and countries were identified

> Regional and country-specific demand and forecast for Lithium Battery Charger ICs were studied

> Key segments covered in the report are charger type, appliances, and end-user.

> Unit breakdown for all different classification was finalized and the same was referred for forecasting, keeping few assumptions into factor

> For all the regions, forecast demand for all applications was identified and then with a historical figure, data collected through primary and annual reports were triangulated to derive the regional market size

> Historical trend is identified to forecast and estimate the future value data

Target Audience

> OEMs

> Raw material suppliers

> IC manufacturers

> Batteries manufacturers

> System integrators

> Technology investors

> Smartphone manufacturers

> Research Institutes

> Suppliers and Distributors

Key Findings

> The global lithium battery charger ICs market is expected to reach USD 34.45 billion by 2023.

> By charger type, switching battery chargers segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to register approximately 19.75% CAGR during the forecast period.

> By appliances, small appliances sub-segment holds the largest market, registering approximately 18.71% CAGR by the end of the forecast period.

> Geographically, Asia-Pacific has been projected to have the largest market share in the global lithium battery charger ICs market followed by North America, while Europe has been projected to show positive growth in lithium battery charger ICs market.

Regional and Country Analysis of Lithium Battery Charger ICs Market Estimation and Forecast

The global Lithium Battery Charger ICs market is expected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period, 2016-2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to show the highest growth in the lithium battery charger IC market as big companies are investing in various projects and initiatives, for example, Tesla invested in South Australia renewable project, which uses the world biggest lithium battery. Such investments result in increasing demand for cost reliable and efficient lithium battery charger ICs. North America is the second-largest contributor to the growth of lithium battery charger ICs market due to the presence of key players such as Microchip Technology Inc., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Analog Devices Inc., and Maxim Integrated Products Inc. These companies are innovating technologies to make cost-efficient and safe battery charger ICs. Whereas Europe is expected to show significant growth in the lithium battery charger IC market, as Germany is contributing significantly to the manufacturing of electric vehicles; also, Germany is investing in clean energy generation which uses lithium batteries to store generated energy due to which they are implementing technological advancements in lithium battery charger ICs for fast, efficient, and low input voltage charging from solar and wind power sources.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis



