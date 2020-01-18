Global Luxury Massage Chair Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Luxury Massage Chair market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Luxury Massage Chair market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Luxury massage chairs are designed to provide massages at homes, offices, and hotels at the suitability of the user. Massage chairs save not only the time of going to massage centers, but also the cost of traveling. There are four types of massage chairs available in the market: heated massage chairs, inversion massage chairs, zero gravity massage chairs, targeted massage products.

The top three cosumption of rigion, Korea, Janpan and China, have 68% of the market share.

The global Luxury Massage Chair market is valued at xx million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Luxury Massage Chair volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Luxury Massage Chair market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Luxury Massage Chair market is segmented into

2D Massage Chair

3D Massage Chair

4D Massage Chair

The segment of 3D massage chair holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 86%.

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

The residengtial holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 79% of the market share.

Global Luxury Massage Chair Market: Regional Analysis

The Luxury Massage Chair market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Luxury Massage Chair market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Luxury Massage Chair Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Luxury Massage Chair market include:

BODYFRIEND

Bok Jung Scale Corp

Fujiiryoki

Inada

Panasonic

HUTECH

LG Electronics

Human Touch

OSIM

Osaki

Infinity

