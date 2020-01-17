In this report, the Global LVT Flooring market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global LVT Flooring market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-lvt-flooring-market-research-report-2020



LVT is an acronym for “luxury vinyl tile.” It is a marketing term used by numerous companies to describe their vinyl flooring that is decoratively patterned to emulate the look of natural wood, granite or other types of flooring. There is no exact definition of the term, only generalities. It is not actually a separate category of tiling, simply a way of describing standard vinyl tiling that has been designed to match natural flooring.

According to the type, it can be divided into Flexible LVT Flooring and Rigid LVT Flooring. Flexible LVT Flooring is the main product, capturing about 67.57% of global consumption of LVT flooring in 2017.

The global LVT Flooring market is valued at 5010.6 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 12340 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on LVT Flooring volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall LVT Flooring market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the LVT Flooring market is segmented into

Flexible LVT Flooring

Rigid LVT Flooring

Segment by Application

Commercial Use

Residential Use

Global LVT Flooring Market: Regional Analysis

The LVT Flooring market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the LVT Flooring market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global LVT Flooring Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global LVT Flooring market include:

Tarkett

Armstrong

Mannington Mills

Mohawk

Congoleum

Gerflor

Forbo

Novalis

LG Hausys

Karndean

Shaw Floors

CFL Flooring

Beaulieu

NOX Corporation

Metroflor

Milliken

Polyflor

Snmo LVT

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-lvt-flooring-market-research-report-2020

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global LVT Flooring market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global LVT Flooring markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global LVT Flooring Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global LVT Flooring market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global LVT Flooring market

Challenges to market growth for Global LVT Flooring manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global LVT Flooring Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer