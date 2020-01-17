Global LVT Flooring Market Research Report 2020
In this report, the Global LVT Flooring market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global LVT Flooring market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
LVT is an acronym for “luxury vinyl tile.” It is a marketing term used by numerous companies to describe their vinyl flooring that is decoratively patterned to emulate the look of natural wood, granite or other types of flooring. There is no exact definition of the term, only generalities. It is not actually a separate category of tiling, simply a way of describing standard vinyl tiling that has been designed to match natural flooring.
According to the type, it can be divided into Flexible LVT Flooring and Rigid LVT Flooring. Flexible LVT Flooring is the main product, capturing about 67.57% of global consumption of LVT flooring in 2017.
The global LVT Flooring market is valued at 5010.6 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 12340 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on LVT Flooring volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall LVT Flooring market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.
Market Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type, the LVT Flooring market is segmented into
Flexible LVT Flooring
Rigid LVT Flooring
Segment by Application
Commercial Use
Residential Use
Global LVT Flooring Market: Regional Analysis
The LVT Flooring market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
The key regions covered in the LVT Flooring market report are:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Global LVT Flooring Market: Competitive Analysis
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.
The major players in global LVT Flooring market include:
Tarkett
Armstrong
Mannington Mills
Mohawk
Congoleum
Gerflor
Forbo
Novalis
LG Hausys
Karndean
Shaw Floors
CFL Flooring
Beaulieu
NOX Corporation
Metroflor
Milliken
Polyflor
Snmo LVT
