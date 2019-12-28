Global Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market 2020 Top Companies, Growth Analysis, Business Opportunities, Industry Insights and Forecast 2026

Global Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market is valued approximately at USD 10 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The microchannel heat exchanger also known as micro structured heat exchanger are heat exchangers that contain three parts namely, fins, multi-port tubes below 1 mm hydraulic diameter, and manifolds. These devices are ideal for use in commercial and residential air-cooling system and in refrigeration equipment. Micro channel heat exchanger has advantages over other substitutes (Fin& tube, Plate & fin) such as compact design, light weight and high cooling capacity. Thus, MCHEs are highly efficient with the refrigerant flowing.

Growing energy efficiency regulations coupled with stringent emission standards are key driving forces of market. Further, growing demand for MCHE from the HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) industry is also contributing towards market growth. For instance as per International Energy Agency, global stock of air conditioners in building was estimated about 1.6 billion in 2018 that is estimated to reach about 5.6 billion by 2050. Further, use of thermal management systems in EVs is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, volatility of raw material prices is expected to restrain the market growth over the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Sanhua

Hanon Systems

MAHLE

Modine

Denso Corporation

API Heat Transfer

Climetal

Danfoss

Kaltra

Kangsheng Group

The regional analysis of global Microchannel Heat Exchanger market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold significant position in terms of market share due to the up surging manufacturing industry coupled with rapid automation. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also projected to show high growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing urbanization, population coupled with growing automotive industry is expected to create significant growth prospects for the Microchannel Heat Exchanger market across Asia-Pacific region over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Condenser

Evaporator

Water Coil

By Application:

Automotive

HVAC

Commercial Refrigeration

Other

By Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

