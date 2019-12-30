Global Microfluidic Components Market Is Projected to Grow at a Substantial Rate by 2025

The global Microfluidic Components market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Microfluidic Components market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

Microfluidic technology refers to the technology of controlling, operating and detecting complex fluids at microscopic dimensions. It is a new interdisciplinary subject developed on the basis of microelectronics, micromechanics, bioengineering and nanotechnology.

This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in Worldwide Market:

➳ Parker Hannifin Corporation

➳ Vesta Automation Srl

➳ Staiger GmbH and Co.KG

➳ Metal Work S.P.A.

➳ Camozzi Automation

➳ Fortive Corporation

➳ Aignep S.P.A.

➳ International Polymer Solutions

➳ FIM Valvole Srl

➳ Humphrey Products Corporation

➳ The Lee Company

➳ Dolomite Microfluidics

On the basis of type/product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

⇨ Solenoid Valves

⇨ Flow Control Valves

⇨ Check Valves

⇨ Shuttle Valves

⇨ Pressure Relief Valves

⇨ Proportional Valves

⇨ Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Microfluidic Components market for each application, including-

⇨ Automotive

⇨ Aerospace and Defense

⇨ Healthcare

⇨ Consumer Electronics

⇨ Oil and Gas

⇨ Others

Microfluidic Components Market Regional Analysis Includes:

⇛ Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

⇛ Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

⇛ North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

⇛ South America (Brazil etc.)

⇛ The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

