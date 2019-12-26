Global Modular Data Center Market and Competitive Landscape Report 2019

The global modular data center market is expected to reach approximately USD 49.01 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 24.40% from 2017 to 2023., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

The market has been segmented based component, data center size, tier type, end user, and region.

By component, the market has been segmented into functional module, and services. The functional module segment has been further divided into all-in-one functional modules and individual functional modules. The individual functional module segment has been categorized as IT module, electrical module, and mechanical module. The services segment has been sub-segmented into consulting, integration and deployment, and infrastructure management. The functional module segment is expected to dominate the market, and the services component is expected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period.

By data center size, the market has been divided into mid-sized data centers, large data centers, and enterprise data centers. The mid-sized data centers are expected to dominate the market due to their application in high-density computing, and the enterprise data centers segment is expected to be the fastest-growing, at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By tier type, the market has been divided into tier 1, tier 2, tier 3, and tier 4. The tier 3 segment is expected to dominate the market since these data centers combine the features of tier 1 and tier 2 data centers with data center infrastructure components and redundant capacity. the enterprise data centers are expected to be the fastest-growing, registering the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By end user, the market has been divided into BFSI, IT and telecom, government & defense, healthcare, education, retail, energy, manufacturing, and others. The BFSI segment is expected to dominate the market due to rapid digital transformation in the banking sector in the form of digital transactions and online payments: modular data centers have become the backbone of banking operations for monitoring digital transactions. The government & defense segment is expected to be the fastest-growing, registering the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Key Players

The key players in the global modular data center market are IBM Corporation (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), Dell Technologies Inc. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US), Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland), CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (US), Cannon Technologies Ltd (UK), Schneider Electric (France), Flexenclosure AB (Sweden), BladeRoom Group Ltd (UK), and Silent-Aire Limited Partnership (Canada).

Regional and Country-Level Analysis of the Modular Data Center Market, Estimation and Forecast

North America is expected to be the largest revenue-generating region in the global modular data center market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the growing adoption of pre-fabricated all-in-one modular data centers. Additionally, in this region, there is increasing adoption of modular data centers, by the mobile network providers in this region, as a platform to run network function virtualization (NFV). Asia-Pacific is the second-largest market and is expected to be the fastest-growing market, registering a CAGR of 27.20% owing to the growing focus on optimizing data center operations by enhancing data center design and architecture with the help of modular data center systems.

Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

