Global Molded Fiber Packaging Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2025

The Global Molded Fiber Packaging Market is forecast to expand at 4.90% CAGR during the forecast period., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market.

Growth Factors and Restraints

Factors such as increasing demand in end-use industries and usage of a durable, environment-friendly safeguard packaging solutions are driving the market. Nevertheless, wasteful raw material sourcing and management may hinder the market. Additionally, research and development (R&D) investments can be in a futuristic chance to driving this market. Asia-Pacific estimated at a distinguished region for the molded fiber packaging market by the presence of a significant number of OEMs in the region. In the year2018, North America held the second-largest market share in the molding fiber packaging market. The region has been witnessing significant growth in the packaging sector, owing to the rapid demand for food and beverages application mainly for packaged food prompting increased investments in the R&D and product innovation in terms of packaging. Furthermore, stringent food safety policies in the US and Canada fuels the demand for molded fiber packaging in the food & beverage industry. The global molded fiber packaging market has been divided by type, source, product, and end-use industry.

The global molded fiber packaging market has been divided by type, source, product, and end-use industry.

List of major players operating in the Molded Fiber Packaging market include:

Br�drene Hartmann A/S (Denmark), Henry Molded Products Inc. (US), Robert Cullen Ltd (UK), Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland) and UFP Technologies, Inc., (US) are some of the major players of global molded fiber packaging market. Some of it’s key developments are in May 2019. Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland), Br�drene Hartmann A/S (Denmark), UFP Technologies, Inc., (US), Henry Molded Products Inc. (US), and Robert Cullen Ltd (UK). Huhtamaki announced the launch of its new fiber-based meal containers that are suited for both microwave and regular ovens for Waitrose & Partners to replace black plastic. These trays can be recycled and are also certified for domestic composting

Major segments covered in the Molded Fiber Packaging Market report include:

The global moulded fibre packaging market is segmented on different grounds such as type, source, product, and end-use industry. By type, the moulded fibre packaging market is divided into thick-wall, a transmission moulded, thermoformed fibre, and processed pulp. The transfer moulded segment is controlling the market, owing to extensively used packaging products such as egg cartons and trays, fruit and vegetable trays, slipper pans, wine shippers, and end caps. By source, the moulded fibre packaging market is split into wood pulp and non-wood pulp. The wood pulp is the predominant segment, owing to its highly recyclable properties and forest clearance process.

