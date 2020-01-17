Global Mortuary Equipment Market and Competitive Landscape Report 2019

The Global Mortuary Equipment Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.48% to attain USD 1,282.81 Million by the year 2024, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Growth Factors and Restraints

The growth of the Global Mortuary Equipment market during the assessment period likely to be contributed by the high mortality rates, technological advancements, automation in mortuary procedures, and rising number of unclaimed bodies in morgues. The development of the anatomize table and high cost of mortuary equipment are likely to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. Hence, as per the data published by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the death rate of US in the year 2017 was 849.3 deaths per 100,000 people. Mortuaries are places where dead bodies are safeguarded and collected for performing autopsies or for educational and research purposes. Various equipment is used in mortuaries for preservation and for storing the cadavers for research and education.

List of major players operating in the Mortuary Equipment market include:

The proposed spectators in the global mortuary equipment market are huge corporates, SMEs, distributors and wholesalers, Investors and trade experts, Governments, associations and industrial bodies, etc. The major companies functioning in the global mortuary equipment market are concentrating on firming their global ways by entering into untouched markets. The projected onlookers in the global mortuary equipment market are Research institutes, Hospitals and clinics, Academic institutes, Hospitals and Medical devices companies. Companies like Funeralia GmbH (Germany), Flexmort (UK) and others. Mortech Manufacturing Company Inc. (US), Mopec Inc. (US), Ferno-Washington Inc. (US), Barber of Sheffield (UK), EIHF LEEC Limited (UK), KUGEL Medical GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), SM Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd (India), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), HYGECO (France) and Isofroid (France) are some of the prominent players in the global mortuary equipment market. Ferno-Washington Inc and REV Group announced the launch of innovative patient- and crew-centric ambulance, in February 2017. Mopec Inc. introduced a cadaver lift series that features versatility in design and performance, in November 2017, HYGECO started providing mortuary equipment to the Blida and Tamanrasset military hospitals in Algeria, North Africa, In January 2018 are some of the main strategies followed by players operating in the global mortuary equipment market were innovation, product development, acquisition & mergers.

Major segments covered in the Mortuary Equipment Market report include:

Global Mortuary Equipment Market has been segmented on the basis of product type, end user and region. Global Mortuary Equipment Market based on Product Type has been segmented into Refrigeration Units, Autopsy Platforms, Dissection Tables, Cadaver Lifts and Trolleys, Embalming Workstations & Others. Global Mortuary Equipment Market based on End User has been segmented into Hospitals, Academic Institutions and Research Organizations, Forensic Laboratories and Others.

