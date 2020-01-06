Global Multi-Mode Blue Laser Diode Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Latest Innovation, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2026

Laser diodes are electrically pumped semiconductor lasers in which the gain is generated by an electrical current flowing through a p–n junction or (more frequently) a p–i–n structure. In such a heterostructure, electrons and holes can recombine, releasing the energy portions as photons. This process can be spontaneous, but can also be stimulated by incident photons, in effect leading to optical amplification, and with optical feedback in a laser resonator to laser oscillation. A blue laser diode emits electromagnetic radiation with a wavelength between 405 and 483 nanometres, which the human eye sees as blue or violet. A single mode blue laser diode has only one mode of light to propagate.

The global Multi-Mode Blue Laser Diode market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Below 1000mw

1000mw-3000mw

More than 3000mw

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Laser Projectors and Scanners

Bio/Medical

Metrology Measurements Application

Others

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Nichia

Osram Opto Semiconductors

USHIO

Renesas

Egismos Technology Corporation

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Multi-Mode Blue Laser Diode Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Multi-Mode Blue Laser Diode Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Below 1000mw

2.1.2 1000mw-3000mw

2.1.3 More than 3000mw

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Laser Projectors and Scanners

3.1.2 Bio/Medical

3.1.3 Metrology Measurements Application

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 Nichia (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Osram Opto Semiconductors (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 USHIO (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 Renesas (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Egismos Technology Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 Conclusion

