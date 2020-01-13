Global Nanobiotechnology Market 2024: Focusing on Top Key Players like Ablynx, CELGENE, Merck KGaA
With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Nanobiotechnology industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Nanobiotechnology market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 9.42% from 37120 million $ in 2014 to 48630 million $ in 2019, Report analysts believe that in the next few years, Nanobiotechnology market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Nanobiotechnology will reach 75290 million $.
Ablynx
CELGENE
Merck KGaA
Thermo Fisher Scientific
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
Nanobiotechnology
Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industry
Medical devices
