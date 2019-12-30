Global Neuropathic Pain Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2023

The global neuropathic pain market is expected to exhibit a growth rate of 6.06% CAGR during the forecast period 2018- 2023.according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market.

Growth Factors and Restraints

Neuropathic pain is generally caused by peripheral nerve disorder. The higher demand for better treatment methods for pain is hopefully expected to augment the growth of the global neuropathic pain market during the forecast period 2018- 2023. Also, factors such as the introduction of the pain management centers along with higher demand for generic drugs for eliminating the higher levels of pain is anticipated to boost the growth of the global neuropathic pain market.

Major players operating in the market.

Major players operating in the Neuropathic Pain market include:

Sanofi S.A. (France), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), AstraZeneca (U.K.), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.), and Depomed Inc. (U.S.), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Tokyo), Biogen Inc. (U.S.), Baxter Healthcare Corporation (U.S.), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.), among others are some of the major players in the global neuropathic pain market.

Major segments covered in the Neuropathic Pain Market report include:

Based on its type, the global neuropathic pain market is bifurcated into entrapment neuropathy, peripheral neuropathy, post traumatic neuropathy, post herpetic neuralgia (PHN), phantom limb pain, and trigeminal neuralgia. On the basis of its indication, the market is divided into diabetic neuropathy, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, and spinal stenosis. Based on its diagnosis, the market is segmented into blood tests, imaging, and physical examination. On the basis of its treatment, the market is classified into medication type and multimodal therapy. Major end-users include clinics, hospitals, and research organizations. Lastly, on the basis of its distribution channels, the market is divided into online pharmacies and retail pharmacies & drug stores.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Scope of Study

2.2 Research Objective

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Rising prevalence of diabetic neuropathy within the region

4.2.2 Increasing healthcare expenditure

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Increasing counterfeit drugs & side effects of therapeutic treatments

4.3.2 Lack of awareness about the neurological condition

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Growing government funding for healthcare

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intense Rivalry

5.2 Value chain analysis

5.2.1 R&D

5.2.2 Manufacturing

5.2.3 Distribution & Sales

5.2.4 Post-Sales Monitoring

6 Global Neuropathic Pain Market, By Type

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Peripheral Neuropathy

6.1.2 Entrapment Neuropathy

6.1.3 Phantom Limb Pain

6.1.4 Trigeminal Neuralgia

6.1.5 Post Herpetic Neuralgia (PHN)

6.1.6 Post Traumatic Neuropathy

7 Global Neuropathic Pain Market, By Indication

7.1 Overview

7.2 Diabetic Neuropathy

7.3 Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy

7.4 Spinal Stenosis

8 Global Neuropathic Pain Market, By Diagnosis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Imaging

8.3 Physical Examination

8.4 Blood Tests



Why purchase this report

Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets
Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market

