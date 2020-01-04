Global Phosphor Bronze Strips Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

The global Phosphor Bronze Strips market was 8790 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 11500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Phosphor Bronze Strips market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

Aurubis

KME

Furukawa Electric

CNMC

Wieland

Anhui Xinke

JX Nippon Mining & Metals

MKM

Jintian Group

Poongsan

Xingye Copper

CHALCO

Dowa Metaltech

Union Metal

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Cu < 90%

Cu < 94%

Cu < 98%

Above 98%

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Wear Parts

Elastic Components

Others

The global Phosphor Bronze Strips market is spread across the globe which not only includes the market of North America but covers the other regions such as Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa and the rest of the world.

Report on Phosphor Bronze Strips market mainly covers the 15 sections

Chapter 1 describes the global Phosphor Bronze Strips market introduction, scope, market overview, market risk, and market driving force

Chapter 2 highlights the competitive situation among the top players with market share, revenue and sales in the Phosphor Bronze Strips market in 2019-2025

Chapter 3 shows the global Phosphor Bronze Strips market by regions, with market share, revenue, and sales of Phosphor Bronze Strips market for each region, from 2019 to 2025

Chapter 4 shows the global Phosphor Bronze Strips market by type and application, with sales revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019-2025

Chapter 5,6,7,8 analyzes the major regions, with sales, market share, and revenue of Phosphor Bronze Strips market by key countries in these regions

Chapter 9,10,11,12 includes global Phosphor Bronze Strips market forecast, by type, application and by regions, with revenue and sales, from 2019 to 2025

Chapter 13, 14 and 15 describe Phosphor Bronze Strips market sales channel. Distributors, traders, data source, appendix, and research and findings

