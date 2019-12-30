Global Plant-Based Beverages Market 2018, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The regional market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.22% during the forecast period. according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

The demand for plant-based beverages is expected to grow owing to the rising demand for natural and clean-label drinks among health-conscious consumers. The increasing popularity of cold brew and cold-pressed beverages which offer high nutrition levels and fresh taste is expected to further drive the growth of the global plant-based beverages market in the near future.

Over the past decade, there have been rapid advancements in the food & beverage industry with a shift from conventional to organic production methods. This shift is increasingly instilling a sense of food safety among health-conscious consumers. However, growing health issues due to the intake of beverages with high caloric value and changing consumer preference toward probiotic drinks are expected to hamper the growth of the global plant-based beverages market during the review period.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global plant-based beverages market are PepsiCo, Inc. (US), the Coca-Cola Company (US), Hain Celestial Group (US), Danone SA (France), Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (US), Campbell Soup Company (US), Califia Farms (US), Koia (US), Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (US), and SunOpta Inc. (US).

Key Findings

> The increasing adoption of veganism is considered to be a significant factor for the growth of the global plant-based beverages market during the forecast period.

> Growing consumer preference for probiotic drinks and sugar-free carbonated beverages are hindering the growth of the global plant-based beverages market.

> Key manufacturers are emphasizing mergers & acquisitions and product launches to enhance sales volumes in developed and developing economies.

Global Plant-Based Beverages Market Research Report-Forecast till 2023:

As per MRFR analysis, the global plant-based beverages market is estimated to reach USD 388.42 billion by the end of 2023 at a CAGR of 8.50% during the forecast period.

Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

