Global Pleurotus Ostreatus Market Research Report 2020
In this report, the Global Pleurotus Ostreatus market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Pleurotus Ostreatus market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Pleurotus ostreatus, also known as oyster mushroom, is a common edible mushroom. Oyster mushroom belongs to Class Basidiomycetes and Family Agaricaceae. It was first cultivated in Germany as a subsistence measure during World War I and is now grown commercially around the world for food.
For the production sides, China is the world largest country in oyster mushrooms production, contributes over 94% market share of the total world production of about 5600 tonnes in those years. Other major countries producing oyster mushrooms are mainly located in Asia, including Korea, Japan, Malaysia, India, Thailand and Philippines.
The global Pleurotus Ostreatus market is valued at 5108.2 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 5404.6 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 0.8% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on Pleurotus Ostreatus volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pleurotus Ostreatus market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.
Market Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type, the Pleurotus Ostreatus market is segmented into
Grey Oyster Mushroom
White Oyster Mushroom
Segment by Application
Edible
Medicinal
Global Pleurotus Ostreatus Market: Regional Analysis
The Pleurotus Ostreatus market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
The key regions covered in the Pleurotus Ostreatus market report are:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Global Pleurotus Ostreatus Market: Competitive Analysis
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.
The major players in global Pleurotus Ostreatus market include:
Sylvan
Campbell
Traveler Produce LLC
Rich Year Farm
Mycoterra Farm
Phillips Mushroom Farms
Farming Fungi
Lauretta Ventures
Cayuga Mushroom Farm
GanoFarm Sdm Bhd
Fungaia Farm
