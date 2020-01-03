Global Postal Automation System Market To Register Unbelievable Financial Growth By NEC Corporation, Siemens, NPI, Dematic, EuroSort Systems

The report also endows with the information, statistics, facts and figures which are very helpful for the companies to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the states of demand. It presents top to bottom examination of the market for estimating income, return on investment (ROI) and developing business strategies.

Global postal automation system market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD million by 2026 , registering a substantial CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing cost of labour expenses is a key factor for the growth of this market.

Major Industry Competitors: Postal Automation System Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global postal automation system market are NEC Corporation, Siemens, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, NPI, Dematic,., EuroSort Systems BV, Honeywell International Inc, Bastian Solutions, Inc., Falcon Autotech Private Limited, GBI Intralogistics, Inc, Fluence Automation, LLC, ID Mail Systems, Inc., OPEX Corporation, Planet Artificial Intelligence GmbH, OCM Spa, Parascript, BÖWE SYSTEC GmbH, Vanderlande Industries, Pitney Bowes Inc., SOLYSTIC SAS, among others.

Key Segmentation: Postal Automation System Market

By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Product (Mail Sorting Systems, Parcel Sorting Systems, Postal and Parcel Software, Automatic Reading and Coding Systems), Technology (Culler Facer Canceller, Letter Sorter, Flat Sorter, Mixed Mail Sorters, Parcel Sorters), Application (Government Postal, Courier and Parcel, Express), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increased cost of labours is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing demand of automated solution in postal industry is augmenting the growth of market

Rising demand E-commerce solution is another factor boosting the market growth

Growing urbanisation and digitalisation in developing countries will spur the demand of fast postal services

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2017, Kern AG, a technology provider for inserting systems, digital printers, logistic and other introduced new packaging system at POST-EXPO 2017. The new system offers the PackOnTime features to offer efficient and quick system for the packaging industry. This automatically packages the items saving costs by conducting the process on time. Through this offering, the company fortified their product portfolio by increasing their presence in the packaging industry

In February 2017, NEC Corporation, IT and network technology provider introduced new function in their postal automation systems. The postal automation systems installed in Hong Kong Post in now comprised of traditional Chinese characters. The new function is installed in the 15 systems operated by Hong Kong Post delivered by the NEC. Through this company improved their service in the Chinese market as well as increased their goodwill in the market.

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global Postal Automation System Market

Postal Automation System Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Postal Automation System Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Postal Automation System Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Postal Automation System Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Postal Automation System Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Postal Automation System

Global Postal Automation System Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

This involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. Triangulation is one method used while reviewing, synthesizing and interpreting field data. Data triangulation has been advocated as a methodological technique not only to enhance the validity of the research findings but also to achieve ‘completeness’ and ‘confirmation’ of data using multiple methods

