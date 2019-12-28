Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Market 2020 Growth Opportunities, Industry Segments, Key Companies Analysis and Regional Demand 2026

Pre-Engineered Buildings Market is valued at approximately USD 13.7 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.2% over the forecast period 2019-2026. With the advancement in construction technology, the demand for cost-effective and less time-consuming engineered structures has been increasing. Pre-engineered buildings are the off-site factory-built buildings that are transported to site and assembled together. Pre-engineered buildings offer reduces the construction time as rapid construction speed is achieved due to foundation and floor slabs being constructed on-site while beams and columns (structural systems) are being fabricated off-site.

Pre-engineered buildings offer reduced cost of the building in design, manufacturing and erection cost coupled with the flexibility of expansion tends to drive the market share of pre-engineered buildings. Moreover, the columns and beams of the pre-engineered buildings can be expanded by adding additional bays. Furthermore, pre-engineered buildings eliminate the use of in between columns giving rise to column free space. Pre-engineered buildings offer durability over prolonged time and provides low maintenance costs resulting in the increased market share of pre-engineered buildings. Increasing awareness towards modern off-site construction techniques has surged the demand for pre-engineered buildings market. Moreover, favorable government initiatives for green buildings have led the contractors to shift towards pre-engineered buildings from conventional steel buildings which requires less energy during and post construction. However, fluctuating steel price coupled with the low market penetration of pre-engineered buildings in emerging economies may hamper the market growth of pre-engineered buildings. Moreover, unavailability of skilled labor and advanced construction technology in some emerging economies may restrain the market growth.

Major market player included in this report are:

Astron Buildings

Atad Steel Structure Corp.

ATCO

Bluescope Steel

Emirates Building Systems

Interarch Building Products Pvt. Ltd.

Jindal Buildsys

Metal Building Manufacturers Inc.

NCI Building Systems

Norsteel Buildings

Nucor Corporation

Phenix Construction Technologies

Zamil Steel Holding Co.

The regional analysis of Pre-Engineered Buildings market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific region is expected to register significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to expansion of e-commerce industry in the region especially in India, China and Japan. Favorable government initiatives for green building to reduce the carbon footprints may accelerate the demand for pre-engineered buildings. For instance, government of India has launched development initiatives like Make in India and Smart cities may foster the demand for warehouses and commercial developments.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Concrete structures

Steel structures

Civil structures

Others

By Application:

Residential buildings

Commercial buildings

Industrial buildings

Infrastructure sector

Others

By Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

