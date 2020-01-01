Global Regulatory Reporting Solutions Market Report by Company, Region, Application, Industry Trends & Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Regulatory Reporting Solutions Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Regulatory Reporting Solutions Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Regulatory Reporting Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

Regulatory reporting solution is a purposely build solution which is adopted by enterprises, that is used for automating workflow process for shareholding disclosure monitoring and reporting. In order to manage the increasing enforcement actions and to improve accuracy, quality, and efficiency of the regulatory reporting environments.

Regulatory reporting solution is a purposely build solution which is adopted by enterprises, that is used for automating workflow process for shareholding disclosure monitoring and reporting. In order to manage the increasing enforcement actions and to improve accuracy, quality, and efficiency of the regulatory reporting environments.

AxiomSL, Vermeg, SS&C Technologies, Wipro, Oracle, Moody’ s, Analytics, TAS, Wolters Kluwer, Workiva, Invoke, IBM, Vena Solutions, Corvil, BearingPoint, etc. are the key suppliers in the global Regulatory Reporting Solutions market. Top 5 took up about 47.66% of the global market in 2018. BearingPoint, Wolters Kluwer, SS&C Technologies, etc. which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.

In 2018, the global Regulatory Reporting Solutions market size was 226.5 million US$ and it is expected to reach 786.9 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 19.5% during 2019-2025.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3147828

The key players covered in this study

AxiomSL

Vermeg

SS&C Technologies

Wipro

Oracle

Moody’s Analytics

TAS

Wolters Kluwer

Workiva

Invoke

IBM

Vena Solutions

Corvil

BearingPoint

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Regulatory compliance services

Transaction regulatory reporting services

Managed regulatory reporting services

Market segment by Application, split into

Financial Institutions

Banking

IT & Telecom

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

If enquiry before buying this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3147828

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Regulatory Reporting Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Regulatory Reporting Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer